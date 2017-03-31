From Tommy Lee to Jon Peters: A Look Back at Newylwed Pamela Anderson's Storied Love Life

The animal activist and “All Summer Long” rocker began dating in the spring of 2001. They became engaged on April 11, 2002, in the Las Vegas desert, but split the following year. They rekindled their romance in July 2006 when they ran into each other in St. Tropez on a yacht owned by a mutual friend. “It was like we’d never been apart,” Rock told PEOPLE afterward.

They married in front of famous friends that month — also aboard a yacht in St. Tropez — but Anderson filed for divorce that November after reportedly suffering a miscarriage, writing on her blog that the split was “unfortunately impossible.”

In 2007, Kid Rock came to blows with fellow Anderson ex Lee at the MTV VMAs, though denied the squabble was about the actress.