Pamela Anderson Begs Kanye West to Help WikiLeaks' Julian Assange: 'They Are Trying to Kill Him'

A week after opening up about her relationship with Julian Assange and sharing why she’s concerned about the safety of the controversial WikiLeaks founder, Pamela Anderson is now asking Kanye West to help her “set him free.”

In a letter to the 40-year-old rapper, shared by TMZ Thursday, Anderson started her note by asking West his “thoughts” on Assange.

“Hi Kanye Hope you are well I was wondering about your thoughts on Julian Assange,” wrote the Baywatch star, 50. “I support him and I know you value Free Speech – Visibility is good for him especially in America. Where they are trying to put him away for life or worse for exposing corruption in governments.”

Anderson added that she believes “they are trying to kill [Assange].” “It is Torture,” wrote the actress, sharing that Assange has “been locked in a small room for almost 6 years in London at the Ecuadorian Embassy.”

Pamela Anderson and Kanye West Carlos Alvarez/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

“And he now can have no visitors. No Phone calls or internet. They are squeezing him,” continued Anderson, who previously revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Assange in nearly a month, with Assange’s Internet access cut off by the Ecuadorean government.

Assange has been at the embassy for the past six years after claiming political asylum in order to avoid facing extradition to Sweden over a rape allegation he has long refuted. The hacker is also wanted by the United States for espionage charges in relation to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified information.

“He is genius,” Anderson added. “A real world leader that young people love.”

Anderson — who has been at the center of dating rumors with Assange — went on to say that she would like “to seek more voices and share more about his fight.”

“Public support could set him free,” said Anderson. “Media is monopolized So some brave voices are the only Hope to break through.”

Pamela Anderson and Julian Assange Marc Piasecki/Getty;

The mom of two also shared how she’s “always supported” West’s “no filter” attitude.

“You speak your mind,” wrote Anderson. “And you make an impact. I’m sure a lot of people feel like you – They just are stuck in what society says is OK to say.”

Anderson concluded the note by telling West to just let her know if he wants to know more about Assange. “Or just look at his life and writing,” said Anderson. “How he has sacrificed for the truth. I think you’d admire him. Take care of you.”

The star signed the note with a heart and her first name, along with a shout out to West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, “for going #FurFree.”

West has recently been very vocal about “free thought,” and caused controversy after he implied slavery was a “choice” for African-Americans during an interview on TMZ Live on May 1.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on May 2, Anderson talked about how she first met Assange “years ago” through punk designer Vivienne Westwood.

Though Anderson has remained coy about the nature of their relationship, she called Assange “one of my favorite people” in one of her many lengthy posts on her website.

As for their conversations, Anderson told THR that they often cover a variety of topics.

“We talk about everything. We talk about the Bible, we talk about what’s happening with my kids, what’s happening with his family,” she recalled. “It’s not just about politics, even though I do take a lot of notes and it’s so overwhelming, the information he gives me.”

Anderson visiting Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in February 2017 Neil Mockford/GC Images

Anderson also shared that she’s worried for Assange telling THR that she believes he’s in “grave danger.”

“He’s cut off from everybody,” said Anderson, adding that she was even denied access to see him during a trip to London in April.

She continued: “The air and light quality [at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London] is terrible because he can’t keep his windows open and he can’t get any sunlight. Even prisoners can go outside, but he can’t.”

Anderson, who is a vegan activist, also revealed that she brings Assange food.

“I’m always bringing him vegan food, but he eats very simply,” said Anderson. “I talked to him on the phone the day [his Internet] was shut off. He sent me an urgent call. And now, nothing.”