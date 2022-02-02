Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship in Photos
In a 2015 PEOPLE interview, Anderson called her ex "the love of my life"
After knowing each other for 96 hours, Home Improvement and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee eloped on the beach in Mexico in 1995.
Their marriage lasted for three years, during which time they weathered scandals ranging from a leaked sex tape to a domestic dispute that led to Lee's 6-month stint in jail for spousal abuse. But they had a lot of happy moments together, too.
Celebrating their wedding in Los Angeles in early 1995.
Sharing a moment at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas grand opening party in 1995.
On top of N.Y.C.'s Empire State Building in 1995.
Looking peak '90s in Malibu in 1995.
Together at a gala in 1995.
Stepping out in Las Vegas that same year.
Cuddled up in North Hollywood in 1996.
At the 1996 American Music Awards, when Anderson was pregnant with son Brandon Thomas. The following year, the pair welcomed their second son, Dylan Jagger.
Hanging out backstage at the 1997 American Music Awards in L.A.
Sharing an iconic style moment at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. The pair had divorced the year prior.
Anderson hosting the 1999 World Music Awards in Monaco with Lee by her side.
Reunited for the Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson in Culver City, California, in 2005. The pair got back together for a time in 2008, though split again shortly after.
On stage at the 2005 roast, where Lee joked about his on-again, off-again love.
Supporting one of Anderson's favorite causes, PETA, at the organization's 35th anniversary party in Hollywood in 2015.
That same year, Anderson opened up about her relationship with Lee to PEOPLE.
"There was Tommy and then there was nobody else," she said. "He was the love of my life. We had a wild and crazy beginnings that was too much for both of us."
"We're good friends, we're getting better at co-parenting our kids," she continued. "He's such a supporter of mine and I'm really happy we're on such great terms. There's a connection there that will always be."