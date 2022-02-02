Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship in Photos

Supporting one of Anderson's favorite causes, PETA, at the organization's 35th anniversary party in Hollywood in 2015.

That same year, Anderson opened up about her relationship with Lee to PEOPLE.

"There was Tommy and then there was nobody else," she said. "He was the love of my life. We had a wild and crazy beginnings that was too much for both of us."

"We're good friends, we're getting better at co-parenting our kids," she continued. "He's such a supporter of mine and I'm really happy we're on such great terms. There's a connection there that will always be."