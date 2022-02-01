Pam & Tommy: Where Are the Real-Life People Featured on the Show Now?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the center of the story is also Rand Gauthier (played by Seth Rogen) and Uncle Miltie, aka Milton Ingley (played by Nick Offerman), who released and distributed the sex tape after Gauthier stole it from Anderson and Lee's home.

"The show looks at what happened and the real-life human consequences," James told TV Line. "Unfortunately, at the time, it coincided with the birth of the Internet. This was a completely unprecedented situation. The Internet's been so a part of my life, but for them to witness this thing suddenly, there was no control and there was nothing in place to support [Anderson] or protect her."

"She was let down by the system on so many levels, and I think people miss that," she added. "It's so easy to be drawn in by these big, salacious headlines, or a narrative that's created by a male-dominated world and media, and we forget what the real story is or the real people inside of it."

As the series details the scandal in its eight episodes, find out where the main players are today.

Where Is Pamela Anderson Now?

Pamela Anderson Credit: Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty

Anderson has made her mark in the entertainment industry as both an actress and model. In addition to appearing in a number of shows and movies, including Baywatch and Barb Wire, she is known for her frequent appearances on the cover of Playboy. ​​She holds the record of the most Playboy covers by any person.

She has also used her platform as an animal rights activist, including appearing in several PETA ads and releasing various lines of vegan accessories.

On the personal front, Anderson has been married five times. She was married to Lee from 1995 to 1998 and the couple has two kids together, sons Brandon and Dylan. Following her tumultuous relationship with Lee, Anderson was married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007, Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2015, Jon Peters in 2020, and Dan Hayhurst from 2020 to 2022.

Where Is Tommy Lee Now?

Tommy Lee Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty/SiriusXM

In 1999, Lee left Mötley Crüe to pursue a solo career, including forming rap metal band Methods of Mayhem. Despite parting ways with Mötley Crüe in the late '90s, Lee has reunited with the band on a few occasions, including going on tour and taking part in the band's 2001 autobiography, The Dirt.

In 2019, Netflix released The Dirt based on the book of the same name, with Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) playing Lee.

As for his personal life, Lee has been married four times. Before Anderson, Lee was married to Elaine Starchuk from 1984 to 1985 and Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993. During his marriage to Anderson, he served six months in jail for spousal abuse following a domestic dispute. The couple divorced shortly after in 1998. Anderson and Lee briefly got back together in 2008, but eventually split again. In 2019, Lee tied the knot with former Vine star Brittany Furlan on Valentine's Day.

Where Is Rand Gauthier Now?

seth rogen pam & tommy Seth Rogan as Rand | Credit: Erin Simkin/Hulu

After stealing and leaking Anderson and Lee's sex tape, Gauthier faced legal and financial troubles as bootleg copies of the tape began to circulate. However, since the tape was initially stolen, Gauthier could not sue the bootleggers since he didn't own the copyright. Mob boss Louis "Butchie" Peraino, who had given Gauthier funding to distribute the sex tape, later forced him to pay back his debts by working for the mob.

According to the 2014 Rolling Stone feature about the "untold story" of the sex tape, Gauthier resides outside Santa Rosa, California, where he works as an electrician and "grows marijuana in his garage."

Where Is Erica Gauthier, aka Erica Boyer, Now?

Taylor Schilling pam & tommy Credit: Erin Simkin/Hulu

Following the leaked sex tape scandal and her brief marriage to Gauthier, Boyer eventually retired from the adult film industry and settled down in Panama City Beach, Florida, according to IMDb. She reportedly remarried twice and had a son named Davis. In December 2009, she died in a car accident.

Where Is Uncle Miltie, aka Milton Ingley, Now?

Nick Offerman pam & tommy Credit: Kelsey McNeal/Hulu