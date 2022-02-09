Pam & Tommy Recap: The Couple Learns Their Sex Tape Was Leaked and Receives Devastating News

In episode four, Pam and Tommy discover that their safe is missing and attempt to recover the sex tape

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the fourth episode of Hulu's Pam & Tommy.

The drama is heating up on Pam & Tommy.

During the fourth episode of the new Hulu limited series, Pam (Lily James) and Tommy (Sebastian Stan) discover that their sex tape has been released to the public and desperately attempt to get it back.

Meanwhile, Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen) and his friend Uncle Miltie (Nick Offerman) witness how Pam and Tommy's stolen tape has been distributed around the world, thanks to their revolutionary website.

With his new income from the tape, Rand meets up with his estranged wife Erica (Taylor Schilling) to pay the $400 that he owes her from an urgent care visit on Thanksgiving 1991. "I can [pay you back] so I did," he tells her. "Do you remember the thing I was alluding to at dinner the other night? It's going well. Like really well."

When Erica asks if they can finally get divorced, Rand admits that he does not have enough money to afford that yet. Their conversation abruptly ends, leaving Rand alone and disheartened.

Elsewhere, Pam and Tommy are on a personal high after hearing the heartbeat of their "perfect" baby at an ultrasound appointment. The couple is beyond thrilled and shares the news with Tommy's Mötley Crüe bandmates.

Pam & Tommy Pam & Tommy | Credit: Erin Simkin/Hulu

The following morning, while Tommy is preparing breakfast for Pam, he decides to move the sonogram photo that was on their refrigerator to somewhere safe because "it is way too precious to leave out."

He then runs into the garage, where he learns for the very first time that someone broke into their home and stole their safe with their valuable possessions in it.

The couple calls the cops and reports the burglary, as Tommy details that they are missing guns, jewelry, cuff links and a "wedding bikini" that Pam wore during their beachside nuptials. It then occurs to Pam that the sex tape was inside the stolen safe. "I told you I was nervous [about the tape] and then you said you put it in the safe," a distraught Pam tells Tommy.

Tommy reassures his wife that the police will get their possessions back, later telling her, "There's f—ing guns in there, jewelry. Who's gonna bother with an unmarked tape?"

"I feel violated," Pam responds, clearly taken aback that Tommy doesn't feel the same.

Wanting to take matters into their own hands, the couple decides to hire a private investigator to find out who stole their safe.

Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier - Pam & Tommy Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier | Credit: Hulu

During their meeting, P.I. Anthony Pellicano (Don Harvey) asks if there is anyone who would want revenge on the couple and who had access to their security cameras. Tommy's answers soon lead them to Rand — and Anthony vows to "do some digging."

Anthony ends up at Rand's apartment, where he physically assaults Rand and demands that he relinquish the tape. Anthony eventually leaves, promising Rand that he'll be back. Rand then calls Miltie in a panic.

The next day, Anthony ends up in Pam's Baywatch trailer with Tommy, where he announces that "it's [Rand] without a doubt" and that he should have the tape back "by the weekend." The news thrills the couple.

However, just a few moments later, Pam learns that it's too late as she finds a trailer full of male Baywatch production members watching the tape. Horrified, Pam takes the tape and rushes to Tommy's music studio, where she shares the upsetting news with her husband.

The duo realizes the tape is connected to "the web" and they venture to a public library to see the website for themselves. They also learn that the tape is being distributed out of Canada.

While discussing the tape in their bedroom that night, Pam tells Tommy, "You don't seem to understand what a big deal this is for me." Tommy argues back, telling his wife, "I'm on that tape just the same as you."

But Pam isn't convinced. "This is worse for me. Way worse!" she says. "It's because I'm a woman! People are gonna think you're cool for this. They'll be high-fiving you in the street. Me, I'm gonna get looked at like a slut by the whole world... you never have to f—ing deal with this stuff."

When Tommy tries to calm his wife by telling her, "It's not like they're seeing anything they haven't seen before," Pam becomes furious and screams at him to "leave this f—ing room right now."

In the meantime, Rand continues to dodge Anthony while notifying Miltie of the situation. He eventually learns Miltie has gone to Amsterdam for a few days, right as a biker gang shows up at his place. Terrified, Rand flees to Erica's home and asks if he can come in, to which she says yes.

lily james Lily James as Pamela Anderson | Credit: Erica Parise/Hulu

In the final minutes of the episode, Pam notices that something seems wrong with her pregnancy and heads to the gynecologist with Tommy, as the paparazzi follow them along the way.

At the doctor's office, they learn the devastating news that Pam suffered a miscarriage. (Though the couple was eager to start a family, Anderson's first pregnancy sadly resulted in a miscarriage in 1995. The pair continued trying and in June 1996, Anderson and Lee welcomed their first son, Brandon Thomas. Their second child, son Dylan Jagger, would make his arrival the following year in December 1997.)

While driving home, Pam and Tommy share an emotional moment in the car, only to be interrupted by the paparazzi once again. Both clearly upset with the recent news and their invasion of privacy, Tommy gets out of the car and begins cursing and yelling at the paparazzi.

But Pam has had enough. She takes out a steering wheel lock from the backseat and angrily uses it to bash in the paparazzi's windshield. He quickly drives away from the scene as Pam and Tommy share an intimate hug and kiss in the middle of the street, bringing the dramatic episode to a close.