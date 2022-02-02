Pam & Tommy Recap: The Story of the Infamous Sex Tape Scandal Begins with a Disgruntled Carpenter

Hulu's Pam & Tommy follows the story of how Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) fall in love as well as how their infamous sex videotape is stolen and leaked to the public

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the first three episodes of Hulu's Pam & Tommy.

Pam & Tommy has made its highly-anticipated arrival on Hulu.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new, eight-episode limited series premiered its first three episodes on the streaming platform Wednesday and wasted no time in introducing viewers to Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee and their whirlwind romance.

The trio of episodes sets the stage for how Pam (Lily James) and Tommy (Sebastian Stan) meet and fall in love, as well as how their infamous sex videotape is stolen and leaked to the public.

EPISODE 1: 'Drilling and Pounding'

In the series premiere, viewers are introduced to Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen), a carpenter who is doing renovation work on the couple's Malibu, California, home. As Rand attempts to design a new bedroom for the pair, Tommy makes his life increasingly difficult by demanding frequent changes to the renovation plans and holding back money.

When Rand decides to confront Tommy about being reimbursed for supplies, he goes looking for the Mötley Crüe drummer in the home and accidentally walks in on Pam, who is on her knees in the kitchen, wearing only a T-shirt and underwear.

Pam is startled by the unexpected walk-in and yells for her husband as Rand panics and runs back into the bedroom. Tommy soon storms into the room and yells at Rand for "creeping" on his wife.

After the encounter, Tommy fires Rand on the spot without pay, which becomes a problem for the contractor, who is struggling financially and behind on his bills. He attempts to return to the residence to pick up his toolbox but Tommy catches him and threatens him with a gun before demanding he leaves.

seth rogen pam & tommy Seth Rogan as Rand Gauthier | Credit: Erin Simkin/Hulu

A vengeful Rand then sets out to get his toolbox back from the couple's mansion by breaking into their home in the middle of the night. While there, he steals a large safe that contains cash, jewelry, guns — and an unidentified videotape.

When Rand brings the tape to his friend Uncle Miltie (Nick Offerman) so they can see what's on it, the two discover they are in possession of Pam and Tommy's sex tape which had been filmed during their honeymoon, officially bringing the first episode to a close.

EPISODE 2: 'I Love You, Tommy'

In the second episode, viewers learn more about the early beginnings of Pam and Tommy's love story, including how they met in a club and quickly became infatuated with each other.

Despite Pam's insistence that she no longer wants to date "bad boys", the actress gives a persistent Tommy her phone number and then departs for a promotional trip to Mexico the following morning. Tommy ends up surprising Pam by also flying to the destination.

The pair continue to spend time with each other in Mexico, while Pam's friends push for her to end the fling. She refuses to listen to them and instead, spends a romantic evening with Tommy.

Pam&Tommy Pam & Tommy | Credit: hulu

The following morning, Tommy has a conversation with his penis in the mirror and he declares that Pam is "the one." Voiced by Jason Mantzoukas, Tommy's penis insists that he shouldn't settle down but the musician is adamant and eventually proposes to Pam.

Tommy and Pam end up having a wedding on the beach in Mexico, just four days after their first meeting. When they fly home to the States, they are mobbed by paparazzi at the airport. In the car, they decide to move into Tommy's Malibu home so they can "custom build our own little love palace."

In the final moments of the episode, Tommy and Pam share an intimate moment in their bedroom while watching The King and I on television. The camera then pans to the TV screen, where viewers learn that a video camera, which Tommy was using earlier, is propped on top of the television and pointed at the pair.

EPISODE 3: 'Jane Fonda'

The third episode picks up where the first episode left off, as Rand and Miltie remain stunned by the sex tape in their possession. They set out on a mission to get the video distributed, but all of the adult film companies they bring it to refuse to run it without release forms signed by Pam and Tommy.

In the meantime, viewers are introduced to Erica (Taylor Schilling) after she calls Rand asking him to come over. A flashback reveals that Erica is Rand's adult film star neighbor who met Rand when he came over to repair her kitchen sink. Over the years, the two form a bond and they ultimately marry.

Back to the present day, Rand is searching for a part to fix Erica's toilet when he gets an idea to release the sex tape on the internet. He and Miltie eventually make a deal with a mobster named Butchie (Andrew Dice Clay), who offers $50,000 upfront to help get their website running and the tape prepared for distribution, under the condition of anonymity.

Pam and Tommy Pam & Tommy | Credit: Hulu

Meanwhile, Pam, who wants a baby with Tommy, expresses her excitement about an upcoming monologue on Baywatch and spends hours rehearsing. On the set the next day, the producers cut the monologue and Pam is heartbroken.

When she comes home that night, Tommy encourages her to push back and demand that the producers keep her monologue. Tired of pleasing everyone, Pam decides to do so, which leaves the producers visibly stunned.

Later in the episode, Pam has a meeting with a studio publicist, Gail (Mozhan Marnò), to discuss her upcoming film, Barb Wire. She reveals that Jane Fonda is her role model and she'd like to emulate her career.

"When she first started out, she was just this girl next door. And then she did Barbarella and she became this huge sex symbol. And then she turned around and started doing all these serious Oscar roles and then activism. She was going to protests, she was getting arrested!" Pam says. "She was all these different things. She was all these totally opposite things all at once... She didn't care what people thought of her, that's the most amazing thing... she never tried to please anybody."

When Gail asks if she feels like she has to please people, Pam responds, "It's all I do."

The episode ends with Rand and Miltie preparing to distribute the sex tape around the world, while Pam receives the happy news that she is pregnant and celebrates with Tommy.