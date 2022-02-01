PEOPLE's Critic Reviews Pam & Tommy: Hulu Series Is 'Firmly on the Lovers' Side'

It's tough at this point in time to place the marriage of Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee on the spectrum of great celebrity affairs—somewhere between Sid and Nancy and Liz and Dick. Their relationship seems to have been both deeply romantic and highly turbulent.

The story of the couple, played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the fascinating new Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, has been intractably complicated by the mess over their sex videotape, stolen in 1995 and released to the world by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen with very, very ugly hair).

Pam & Tommy devotes eight episodes—or roughly the amount of time it would take to do a brisk TV adaptation of Bleak House—to unraveling this scandal, which proved impossible to control: The tape was sold over the Internet, then went wider as a download.

Pam & Tommy Credit: Hulu

Despite its bawdy-satiric tone—and an outrageous scene in which Tommy has a conversation with his love appendage—the show is firmly on the lovers' side. When Tommy tells Pam he adores her ("You are by far the baddest, raddest, sexiest, most far-out kickass chick that I've ever met!"), we believe him.

At its most serious, though, the series is about the sexual shaming and victimization of Anderson: "I don't have any rights because I have spent my public life in a bathing suit," she says with stinging, bitter astuteness. "Sluts don't get to decide what happens to pictures of their body." As played by James in what's probably her best performance yet, Anderson has a sharp instinctive intelligence beneath her kittenish appeal—she's the only one in Pam & Tommy who truly understands the damning parameters of the situation.