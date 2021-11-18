Sebastian Stan and Lily James play Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in Hulu's Pam & Tommy mini-series. See their onscreen transformations (as well as those of Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman)

The Cast of Pam & Tommy's Transformations Into Their Real-Life Counterparts Must Be Seen to Be Believed

Hulu's Pam & Tommy is sure to be wild.

Starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, the upcoming mini-series follows Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's whirlwind marriage in the '90s.

When filming first kicked off in April, people were amazed by the onscreen transformations, and the latest trailer released on Nov. 18 is just as shocking.

In addition to getting more glimpses of James and Stan as the Baywatch actress and the Mötley Crüe drummer, the new teaser shows Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman in character as Rand Gauthier and Uncle Miltie, who infamously leaked the couple's sex tape.

Based on the behind-the-scenes photos from filming, it appears the show will be recreating some notable moments from Anderson and Lee's relationship, including their wedding, honeymoon, and red carpet appearances.

As we wait to see all of those scenes come to life on screen when the show premieres on Feb. 2, 2022, see more of the cast's incredible onscreen transformations ahead.

Lily James as Pamela Anderson

Lily James; Pamela Anderson Credit: Hulu; Wren Maloney/Dark Horse/Polygram/Kobal/Shutterstock

According to the show's hair department head Barry Lee Moe, Lily James had to go through "three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning" to play the Barb Wire actress.

Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee

Sebastian Stan; Tommy Lee Credit: Sebastian Stan/Instagram; Markus Cuff/Getty

Sebastian Stan really committed to the role by growing out and dyeing his hair. "We had a keratin treatment done, and we colored it every few weeks," Moe told Variety. Fun fact: he's the only cast member who doesn't wear a wig in the movie.

Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier

Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier - Pam & Tommy Credit: Hulu

Seth Rogen, who is also a producer for the mini-series, plays Tommy Lee's former electrician who stole Lee and Anderson's sex tape. While Rogen's look is less dramatic than his costars, the actor does look pretty different with a clean-shaven face and mullet.

Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie

Nick Offerman as Milton Ingley - Pam & Tommy Credit: Hulu