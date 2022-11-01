Paloma Faith on Filming 'Dangerous Liaisons' Sex Scenes 4 Months Postpartum: 'Milk Was Squirting All Over'

Paloma Faith got real about the not-so-sexy parts of filming her intimate Dangerous Liaisons scenes.

At the New York City premiere of Starz's new adaptation of the classic 18th century novel last week, the singer-actress told PEOPLE that it got a little messy filming sex scenes just four months after giving birth.

"I was breastfeeding at the same time and there was milk squirting out all over," Faith said.

"It wasn't as sexy as it might look," the actress added, echoing co-star Nicholas Denton's sentiment that the show's numerous sex scenes are "not as sexy to film as they are to watch."

The "Only Love Can Hurt Like This" singer also told PEOPLE that, despite how "raunchy" the show is, she "can't believe" that anyone got intimate in 18th-century France.

"It's like, eight layers of clothing," the actress said. "When we had to get the stuff off, we had to always take loads of layers off to speed it up before we started disrobing."

So, would she let her parents watch the steamy series? "Well, I've got two kids," the star said. "So they kind of know I have sex."

In the show, which premieres on Starz Nov. 6, Faith portrays Florence de Regnier, an upper-class woman the actress compares to a modern influencer.

RELATED VIDEO: Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Dangerous Liaisons

"I think that my particular character is very much like a TikTok influencer of the 18th century," Faith told PEOPLE. "So she's like a social influencer, a society girl, and everyone looks to her for fashion advice and social advice regarding who's important and who's not important."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think that she, if I'm honest, is a bit of a b----," she added. "And she knows about that power and she uses it to her manipulative advantage."