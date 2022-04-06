PaleyFest Behind the Scenes Photos
The casts of This Is Us, Black-ish and more have come by the panels in Los Angeles this week to give the fans what they want: scoop!
Chrissy Metz & Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Credit: Courtesy Paley Fest
The stars — who play doomed This Is Us couple Kate and Toby — looked anything but unhappy on stage on day one of PaleyFest on April 2 inside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Credit: Courtesy Paley Fest
Also on hand for the April 2 This Is Us panel, Hartley waved to the crowd.
Emmanuelle Chriqui, Superman & Lois
Credit: Courtesy Paley Fest
On April 3, Emmanuelle Chriqui lent her name to a poster promoting Superman & Lois at the series' panel.
The Cast of Black-ish
Credit: Courtesy Paley Fest
On hand to toast their final season, which wraps this month, the cast of black-ish did a Q&A at PaleyFest on April 3.
Miles Brown, Jennifer Lewis & Marsai Martin, Black-ish
Credit: Courtesy Paley Fest
Lewis hugged her on-screen grandchildren tight ahead of their show's April 3 panel.
