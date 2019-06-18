Seeking Sister Wife's Paige McGee Blames Brother Patrick Marble for Husband Bernie's Death

Seeking Sister Wife star Paige McGee is blaming her estranged brother Patrick Marble for her husband Bernie’s sudden death.

Shortly after news of Bernie’s death broke, Patrick spoke out on Facebook and his sentiments didn’t sit well with Paige.

“Let me be very clear,” Paige wrote on Facebook, according to Starcasm.net and TMZ.

“Patrick Marble does not know a damn thing about my husband or him passing. All he knows is what he is reading on FB. I have not spoken to him for any reason and he damn well better not come to my house!” Paige continued.

It is not immediately clear as to what Patrick said as both his post and Paige’s have since been removed.

Paige went on to accuse Patrick of causing Bernie’s death, writing, “He did this!”

“Patrick and my mother having us arrested for not doing a damn thing wrong did this! We were financially put out for having to hire lawyers, investigators and missing work for this bulls—.”

Paige also alleged that Patrick harassed and bullied her and Bernie.

“[He] has admitted numerous times he would not stop until we were fired from the show,” Paige wrote. “Well, that never happened so he continued his bullying and harassment. Bernie has been under so much stress and the stress of going to court this coming Wednesday with fear of 1 year in jail wore on Bernie.”

Paige and Bernie McGee TLC

“Bernie was so upset the day we were arrested because our sons had to watch us being taken away. Every night since then, Bernie has said over and over, the look on Johnny’s face. He just couldn’t get over that,” she wrote.

“Patrick Marble… YOU KILLED MY HUSBAND AND I HOPE YOU BURN IN HELL… And you better stay the HELL away from me and my family,” Paige concluded.

In March, both Bernie and Paige were arrested in Mississippi following an alleged stalking incident that involved Patrick, Starcasm.net reported.

According to an affidavit obtained by the outlet, Patrick and a woman named Nicki Smith accused Bernie and Paige of repeatedly calling them at home and at work.

The affidavit states that Patrick and Nicki were in “fear for their life” and the offense is listed as “Stalking, Repeatedly Following.”

Following Bernie’s death, Patrick told TMZ he plans to drop the stalking charges and that he spoke to her recently to try to hash things out. Patrick could not immediately be reached. Paige did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for his memorial fund, Bernie fell ill while riding a bike and “passed away due to heat stroke/heart attack.”

“Bernie and Paige McGee loved each other and their children unconditionally,” according to the fundraiser. “Always helping others even though they were fighting their own battles. After losing everything to a house fire they were just beginning to get everything back together again. Unfortunately they faced the worst sudden devastation that shocked many.”

Paige also reportedly posted a Facebook message about his husband’s death, writing, “Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Bernie was out riding his bicycle and called me, saying he wasn’t feeling well and to come pick him up. By the time I got there, EMTs were working on him, but I could already tell. The coroner said he had a heat stroke/heart attack. Please bare with me [sic]. I will respond as I can.”

“Our hearts go out to the McGee family following the loss of husband and father Bernie McGee,” the network said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

He is survived by his wife Paige and their four children.

Seeking Sister Wife follows couples looking to explore polygamy. According to their TLC bio, the McGees were inspired to look for a sister wife in season 2 after their home in Mississippi burned down, but they never found a woman to marry into the family.