Paige Lorenze Says She Felt Like Ex Tyler Cameron 'Was Using Me' for Clout: 'He Saw an Opportunity'

Paige Lorenze is questioning Tyler Cameron's motives for their brief relationship.

The model, 24, said she thinks the Bachelorette alum, 29, "was using me" to create a "media storm" and promote an upcoming launch as she appeared on Sofia Franklyn's Sofia with an F podcast Thursday.

"This might sound narcissistic, because he has a pretty insane following, but I felt like he was using me. I don't know, I felt like he wanted some media storm," Lorenze said. "He was looking at my story views, and I was getting more story views than him, and he ... literally, word-for-word said, 'I need a scandal,' like joking."

Before she and Cameron "met through friends at parties," Lorenze previously made headlines for dating controversial figures Morgan Wallen and Armie Hammer.

Addressing her past relationships on the podcast, Lorenze said, "I don't like that about myself, but I do have some s— in the media about me ... especially around my relationships. And I think he saw an opportunity, not that he didn't like me, but I think why he wanted to go public so fast is 'cause he's launching something soon."

Reps for Cameron did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze.

After a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Lorenze and Cameron were dating in July, he made the relationship Instagram official in early August, sharing photos of them hitting the open sea for a "date cruise."

A week later, Cameron announced they were "not dating anymore" and "took a step back" on an episode of E!'s Daily Pop.

"It wasn't the right time, it wasn't good for us," he said. "I'm single, yeah."

"So we're back on just not dating anymore and just doing our own thing right now," Cameron continued, adding that they both "have tons of respect and love for each other."

At the time, Lorenze also confirmed she was single and "more career-focused than ever" to Page Six, explaining: "There wasn't a dramatic split or any bad blood between us."

"I've always made such large life adjustments for my partners in the past, but for right now, focusing on me is where I am at," she added. "It feels good to finally be comfortable with being selfish and putting myself and my future first. Really excited for what's to come!"

Lorenze later said in a TikTok comment that she "had no idea he was talking to the media," adding: "I am not embarrassed, I stepped away. Just weird."