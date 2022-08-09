Paige Lorenze Says Tyler Cameron's Breakup Announcement Was 'Weird': 'I Stepped Away'

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze were only dating in the public eye for three weeks before they called it quits

Published on August 9, 2022 01:37 PM
Tyler Cameron Is Dating Model Paige Lorenze

Paige Lorenze didn't know Tyler Cameron was going to share their split publicly.

In a TikTok comment, the model revealed her feelings about Cameron, 29, announcing the breakup. "Haha you're spot on," Lorenze wrote to TikToker Zacharyreality in a now-deleted comment, shared to the TikToker's Instagram Story. "Had no idea he was talking to the media."

Added Lorenze, 24: "I am not embarrassed, I stepped away. Just weird."

The model's clarification comes after Cameron announced the breakup during an episode of E!'s Daily Pop. Confirming he's "single," Cameron detailed what led to his split from Lorenze.

"It wasn't the right time, it wasn't good for us," he said, adding that the short-lived couple "took a step back."

"So we're back on just not dating anymore and just doing our own thing right now." Cameron also said he and Lorenze "have tons of respect and love for each other."

Alongside Cameron's admission, Lorenze gave her own comment to Page Six. "There wasn't a dramatic split or any bad blood between us," Lorenze said. "I am more career-focused than ever, and my priority has to be my clothing brand and my career — and that's going to require me to be in NYC at the moment."

Lorenze added that her career — and her own happiness — comes first. "I've always made such large life adjustments for my partners in the past, but for right now, focusing on me is where I am at. It feels good to finally be comfortable with being selfish and putting myself and my future first. Really excited for what's to come!"

Cameron and Lorenze only dated in the public eye for three weeks. In July, a source told PEOPLE the pair "met through mutual friends and running in the same circle. It started casual but it's heating up and we will likely see more of them together, sooner rather than later."

After dating Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette, Cameron has been linked to model Camila Kendra. Lorenze has dated Armie Hammer and Morgan Wallen.

