Paige DeSorbo Sent Craig Conover Flowers to Celebrate His Book Launch: 'Her Support Is Everything'

Paige DeSorbo is helping her boyfriend Craig Conover celebrate the launch of his new book.

While chatting with PEOPLE about the release of his debut memoir Pillow Talk: What's Wrong with My Sewing? on Tuesday, the Southern Charm star was interrupted by the delivery of an extra-special gift.

"Paige just sent me flowers to my hotel room because it's launch day. I'm opening them right now," he said. "She's a great teammate and partner. She's an incredibly supportive person. She's so sweet."

The Bravo reality star added, "Her support is everything."

Conover and DeSorbo developed a close friendship early last year while filming Winter House, and after months of speculation, they made their relationship official in December. The two have been going strong ever since, regularly posting photos of each other on social media and revealing that they've said "I love you" to one another.

paige desorbo Credit: paige desorbo/instagram

But while having DeSorbo by his side as he promotes his new book has been helpful, Conover admitted that he was nervous about having his girlfriend read his book.

"I told Paige I wanted her to read the book before it came out," he said. "I was very happy with her response."

Pillow Talk follows Conover from his Delaware upbringing and early love for sewing to his days starring in one of Bravo's hit reality TV shows and launching his successful business, Sewing Down South. While the book certainly celebrates the highs of his journey, Conover does not shy away from discussing the low points as well, including his experience with bullying as a child and his battle with Adderall addiction.

"[Paige] flew through the first couple of chapters and she said she cried when she read about my experience with bullying," he said. "I think it helped her have a deeper understanding of who I am."

Along with sending Conover flowers, DeSorbo also posted a message of support on social media. Sharing a photo of the tattoo Pete Davidson got in honor of his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, she wrote "My boyfriend is a lawyer and an author."