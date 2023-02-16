Paige DeSorbo Says Craig Conover Was 'Blindsided' by Her Feeling 'Zero Pressure' to Move to Charleston

Paige DeSorbo loves living in New York City and spending weekends in The Hamptons while filming Summer House. So dating Southern Charm star Craig Conover, who lives in Charleston, South Carolina, means she's mastered having a long-distance relationship.

"Long distance is definitely not an easy thing to do, but I will say, I think Craig and I handle it very well," DeSorbo, 30, tells PEOPLE. "Obviously we will argue about certain things, but I love being with my friends during the summer. I love living in New York. I love going to the Hamptons on the weekends. He's very supportive of that."

The Bravo star says Conover, 34, knows that being a New Yorker "really is my personality."

As a result, says DeSorbo, "I feel zero pressure to move down to Charleston right now."

But that doesn't mean she and Conover haven't discussed living together. "You'll definitely see us have those conversations," DeSorbo says of what fans can expect on Summer House season 7. "He might be a little bit blindsided when I say that to him, but I really do love my life the way it is. And we talk about what will happen in the future."

The fashion influencer hopes that means Conover will relocate to New York.

"Craig needs to live in New York. He needs a little Northeast class," she quips. "New York really is and will always be the best."

BFF Ciara Miller, who was chatting with PEOPLE alongside DeSorbo and costar Amanda [Batula], chimed in: "We're not ready for Paige to leave us!"

DeSorbo and Miller, 27, had a lot of fun with their housemates over the summer. "Kyle [Cooke] turned 40 and Amanda threw him quite easily the best party of the entire time I've been on Summer House," teases the Giggly Squad podcast co-host.

Of course, lots of nudity ensued. "You have never seen this many chaps in one backyard," Miller quips.

Cooke's milestone birthday encouraged DeSorbo to pause and reflect.

"I think Kyle turning 40 put so many things in perspective of how close we really are and how lucky we are to have gotten these past summers spent together," she says. "It was a really great summer."

As the season 7 premiere introduced, that doesn't mean the summer goes by without any drama.

"There's always ups and downs of the summer," DeSorbo acknowledges. "At the end of the day, it's a show about friends, and friends fight, they get in arguments, they make up. And this summer is no different; friends get in arguments, we get drunk, we forget what we say. Some people remember what you say. And then we just go about our morning."

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.