Paige DeSorbo Reveals Why She Hasn't Posted a Photo of Boyfriend Craig Conover on Her Instagram

Paige DeSorbo says her relationship with Southern Charm's Craig Conover isn't quite Instagram-ready.

The Summer House star, 28, and Conover, 32, costarred on Bravo's new spinoff, Winter House. After production wrapped earlier this year, their friendship developed into a romance.

During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, DeSorbo discussed keeping the relationship out of the public eye and the complications that come with that.

"The number one thing that's really been pissing me off is people are like 'Oh they're just acting and they're doing this as a PR stunt,' " she said. "If that was true, I would straight Ben and Jen this s--- and be posting it all over and I'd have the best captions to everything."

"No one knew for six months that we were hanging out," she added, noting that they began "hanging out" in May and only recently deemed themselves "officially dating."

"The only reason I haven't posted him is I haven't taken a grid-worthy pic," DeSorbo said. "And this is my real-life boyfriend, you're not posting your boyfriend on your Instagram until he says 'I love you.'"

Conover previously opened up to PEOPLE about the romance, sharing that it was a long time coming.

"We both had a crush on each other from three years ago when I came to the Hamptons for Kyle [Cooke's] birthday party," he said of his brief appearance on an episode of Summer House, adding that the two were never single at the same time. "We always had an eye for each other."

Conover also said the couple made a conscious decision to keep the start of their relationship out of the public eye before finally confirming it last month.

"It confuses me when people didn't think it was real or that we were hanging out for publicity," he said. "If it wasn't real then I'd be posting about it. I haven't posted a single thing about it because it's so real."

But now that the news is out, Conover said that they are excited to start sharing their love with the world.

"We are pretty happy now," he said. "I don't think either of us has ever dated someone else in the industry. We get each other, it's nice. We really are each other's biggest fans, which is something that I've always looked for."