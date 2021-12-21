Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover Go Instagram Official: 'Sew In Love'

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's romance will play out on the upcoming season of Summer House

On Monday, DeSorbo, 29, posted what marks Conover's first appearance on her Instagram grid. The pair, who appeared together in Bravo's Winter House and will have their romance documented on the upcoming season of Summer House, attended the Southern Charm season 8 wrap party.

In the sweet photo, Conover — who owns homewares store Sewing Down South — wore a burgundy suit jacket paired with a black bow tie and black slacks, while DeSorbo donned a white dress with bedazzled cut-outs at the hips.

The pic was snapped as Conover, 32, kissed DeSorbo on the top of her head

"Sew in love," she wrote for the caption.

While DeSorbo and Conover have shared photos of one another on their Instagram Stories, this is the first time he's appeared on her grid.

In November, the Amazon Live fashion host explained why Conover hadn't made it to her Instagram grid and the complications that come with keeping their relationship private.

"The No. 1 thing that's really been pissing me off is people are like 'Oh they're just acting and they're doing this as a PR stunt,' " she said at the time. "If that was true, I would straight Ben and Jen this s--- and be posting it all over and I'd have the best captions to everything."

"No one knew for six months that we were hanging out," she continued, noting that they began "hanging out" in May and only recently deemed themselves "officially dating."

DeSorbo then shared that she hadn't posted him on her Instagram grid yet because "I haven't taken a grid-worthy pic.

"And this is my real-life boyfriend," she noted. "You're not posting your boyfriend on your Instagram until he says 'I love you.' "

Conover opened up to PEOPLE about their relationship in October, sharing that it has been a long time coming.

"We both had a crush on each other from three years ago when I came to the Hamptons for Kyle [Cooke's] birthday party," he says of his brief appearance on an episode of Summer House a few seasons back.

The problem was, the two were never single at the same time. "We always had an eye for each other," Conover explained.

He also said that once they became official, they initially decided to keep their relationship out of the public eye before confirming it in October. "It confuses me when people didn't think it was real or that we were hanging out for publicity," he said. "If it wasn't real then I'd be posting about it. I haven't posted a single thing about it because it's so real."

He continued and said he and DeSorbo are "pretty happy."

"I don't think either of us has ever dated someone else in the industry. We get each other, it's nice. We really are each other's biggest fans, which is something that I've always looked for."