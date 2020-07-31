Jack Osbourne exposes his parents to the paranormal world for the new series The Osbournes Want to Believe, premiering Sunday on the Travel Channel

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne ‘Baffled’ By Paranormal Activity on New Show The Osbournes Want to Believe

More than 18 years after their debut with MTV’s The Osbournes, the first family of darkness is returning to TV.

In their new Travel Channel series, The Osbournes Want to Believe, son Jack, 34, shows his parents, Ozzy and Sharon, footage of paranormal activity — including Bigfoot, UFOs, poltergeists, creepy dolls and ghostly apparitions — to get their take on the world of the unexplained.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're skeptical believers," Ozzy, 71, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Some of it is hokey, but some of the stuff he showed us, we’re both baffled by it."

For more from the Osbournes, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Image zoom Sharon, Ozzy and Jack Osbourne

Jack, who co-hosts Portals to Hell with Katrina Weidman on the Travel Channel, “has always been into it, from when he was a little boy,” recalls Sharon, 67. “He used to have posters in his room of aliens.”

Image zoom Greg Doherty/Getty

His parents "have always lived on the edge, even when it comes to believing in the supernatural,” Jack said. “I’m convinced they just haven’t seen enough evidence, so I’m making them watch the most undeniable footage caught on camera, including a few from my own personal experiences. My biggest challenge may be keeping their comments family friendly. It will be a classic Osbourne gathering!”

Plus, Sharon appreciates being able to keep things light: “It’s nice to do one of these shows where it’s not so serious."

When they aren't shooting the show, the couple have been enjoying a quiet life while Ozzy, who has Parkinson’s disease, recovers from surgery he had last year after a fall. “I go strolling and work out every day,” says the rocker. “I’m getting there.”