Ozzy Osbourne Wishes 'My Love' Sharon Osbourne a Happy 69th Birthday
"Happy Birthday to my love Sharon," Ozzy wrote Saturday on Instagram, celebrating wife Sharon Osbourne's 69th birthday
Ozzy Osbourne is showing his love for wife Sharon Osbourne as she celebrates another trip around the sun.
The Black Sabbath frontman, 72, wished Sharon a happy 69th birthday Saturday on Instagram, sharing a photo of them together. "Happy Birthday to my love Sharon," he wrote in the caption.
Sharon previously paid tribute to Ozzy on his birthday in December, posting a sweet photo of herself kissing him on the cheek. "38 years Married, 40 years Together, 51 years Friends... I love you to the [moon emoji] and back! Happy Birthday my [heart emoji]," she wrote.
The two-time Emmy Award winner's birthday comes after her exit from The Talk in March, where she served as a co-host since its inception in 2010. Sharon previously drew controversy for defending her friend Piers Morgan during a heated argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood earlier that month, and she's since faced other allegations of racism.
She's gone on to defend her stance and insisted that she's not racist, recently revealing that she "went through three months of therapy" after leaving the talk show. "I had ketamine treatment and I got it all out. All the tears and everything that I felt, you know. All of that, it's gone," Sharon told the Daily Mail last month.
"I definitely went through a difficult patch at the beginning," she added. "I found it embarrassing. The humiliation that people would think that I might be a racist."
Sharon has had a trying year, as she was briefly hospitalized with COVID-19 in December. Her son Jack Osbourne later gave PEOPLE (the TV Show!) a health update on her behalf after the family's "rough" year.
"This last year has been a real rough one on so many levels, but yeah, Dad's doing well and Mom had a bit of a rough patch with COVID," Jack, 35, said in March. "She's good. Even if it's bad, she'd never let you know. She's got that real British stiff upper lip."