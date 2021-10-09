Ozzy Osbourne Wishes 'My Love' Sharon Osbourne a Happy 69th Birthday

Ozzy Osbourne is showing his love for wife Sharon Osbourne as she celebrates another trip around the sun.

The Black Sabbath frontman, 72, wished Sharon a happy 69th birthday Saturday on Instagram, sharing a photo of them together. "Happy Birthday to my love Sharon," he wrote in the caption.

Sharon previously paid tribute to Ozzy on his birthday in December, posting a sweet photo of herself kissing him on the cheek. "38 years Married, 40 years Together, 51 years Friends... I love you to the [moon emoji] and back! Happy Birthday my [heart emoji]," she wrote.

She's gone on to defend her stance and insisted that she's not racist, recently revealing that she "went through three months of therapy" after leaving the talk show. "I had ketamine treatment and I got it all out. All the tears and everything that I felt, you know. All of that, it's gone," Sharon told the Daily Mail last month.

"I definitely went through a difficult patch at the beginning," she added. "I found it embarrassing. The humiliation that people would think that I might be a racist."

Sharon has had a trying year, as she was briefly hospitalized with COVID-19 in December. Her son Jack Osbourne later gave PEOPLE (the TV Show!) a health update on her behalf after the family's "rough" year.