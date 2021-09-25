Netflix Unveils Bloody First Look at Ozark's Fourth and Final Season During Global Fan Event
Netflix has previously said that the fourth season of Ozark will be split into two parts
The fourth and final season of Ozark is almost here.
During TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, the streaming service released a new first look from the Jason Bateman-led crime drama.
In the brief clip, Bateman's character Marty is seen inside a bathroom with his wife Wendy, who is played by Laura Linney.
There, the duo is covered in blood and stand before a set of sinks cleaning their bodies of the red residue, while a party takes place nearby. Marty aids Wendy in her cleanup, before the couple hears the sound of a closing door and looks around.
As the teaser ends, Netflix confirms that the two-part series finale will be heading to the streaming platform sometime next year.
In Ozark, Bateman, 51, plays Marty Byrde, a financial advisor who secretly launders money for a Mexican drug cartel. The actor additionally serves as an executive producer and director.
Along with Bateman, 52, and Linney, 57, the series stars Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan and Lisa Emery.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
In November, Netflix also announced various new cast members for the fourth and final season.
Alfonso Herrera (The Exorcist) joins the cast as Javi Elizonndro, a member of the Navarro family, and Adam Rothenberg (The Serpent) will play fallen cop Mel Sattem, both new series regulars. Season 3 recurring stars Felix Solis, who plays Omar Navarro, and Damian Young, who plays Jim Rettelsdorf, are being bumped up to series regulars.
The streaming service has also previously said that the upcoming season will be expanded into two parts.
RELATED: Netflix Unveils First-Look Photos of Emily in Paris' Upcoming Second Season — See the Pics!
"A supersized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes," Bateman said in a statement at the time. "I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."
Ozark has garnered several Emmy nominations with three wins, to date. At the 2019 Emmy Awards, Bateman won outstanding directing for a drama series and Garner took home the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series statuette. She took home the same award once again at the 2020 virtual Emmys.