Netflix has previously said that the fourth season of Ozark will be split into two parts

Netflix Unveils Bloody First Look at Ozark's Fourth and Final Season During Global Fan Event

The fourth and final season of Ozark is almost here.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the brief clip, Bateman's character Marty is seen inside a bathroom with his wife Wendy, who is played by Laura Linney.

There, the duo is covered in blood and stand before a set of sinks cleaning their bodies of the red residue, while a party takes place nearby. Marty aids Wendy in her cleanup, before the couple hears the sound of a closing door and looks around.

As the teaser ends, Netflix confirms that the two-part series finale will be heading to the streaming platform sometime next year.

JASON BATEMAN as MARTY BYRDE in episode 306 of OZARK. Credit: STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX

In Ozark, Bateman, 51, plays Marty Byrde, a financial advisor who secretly launders money for a Mexican drug cartel. The actor additionally serves as an executive producer and director.

Along with Bateman, 52, and Linney, 57, the series stars Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan and Lisa Emery.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, Netflix also announced various new cast members for the fourth and final season.

Alfonso Herrera (The Exorcist) joins the cast as Javi Elizonndro, a member of the Navarro family, and Adam Rothenberg (The Serpent) will play fallen cop Mel Sattem, both new series regulars. Season 3 recurring stars Felix Solis, who plays Omar Navarro, and Damian Young, who plays Jim Rettelsdorf, are being bumped up to series regulars.

ozark Credit: Steve Deitl/Netflix

The streaming service has also previously said that the upcoming season will be expanded into two parts.

"A supersized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes," Bateman said in a statement at the time. "I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."