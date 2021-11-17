Season 4 of Ozark, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, premieres Jan. 21 on Netflix

Ozark: New Teaser Revisits Old Drama Ahead of Fourth and Final Season Premiere

The fourth and final iteration of Ozark is almost here.

On Wednesday, Netflix released a series of first-look photos and a new teaser for the upcoming season, premiering Jan. 21. Season 4 will be released in two parts consisting of 7 episodes each, the streamer previously announced.

The eerie new trailer revisits various traumatic events that have occurred throughout the show's first three seasons, but they are playing in reverse.

"Human beings make decisions," Jason Bateman's Marty Byrde narrates over the scenes. "They commit acts — that makes things happen, creates a snowball effect, causes other people to make decisions."

"The cycle continues, snowball keeps rolling," Marty adds. "Sometimes people make decisions and you've got to act accordingly, or you can crawl in a hole to die."

In addition to Bateman, Ozark stars Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón.

The series, which first premiered on Netflix in 2017, follows Marty, a financial advisor who moves his family from Chicago to the Ozarks of Missouri after a money-laundering scheme doesn't go as planned.

Consequently, he is forced to appease a Mexican drug lord to ensure his family's safety.

According to a release from Netflix, season 4 will show Marty and wife Wendy (Linney) as they climb to the top of cartel boss Omar Navarro's empire.

"They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood," the release adds.

Bateman, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, previously teased the upcoming season, promising plenty of drama to come.

"A supersized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes," the Emmy winner, 52, said in a statement in June. "I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."