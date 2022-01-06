Ozark: Jason Bateman's Marty Byrde Faces New 'Inside' Threats in Trailer for Season 4 Part 1

The fourth and final season of Ozark premieres Jan. 21 on Netflix

Ozark season 4 is only two weeks away — and it looks as dramatic and dangerous as ever.

In a new teaser for the Netflix series' final season, couple Marty and Wendy Bryde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) sit down with Darlene (Lisa Emery) and Ruth (Julia Garner) to issue a threat from the Mexican drug cartel they've been entangled with.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So what's this message from Mexico, so important you had to drag us all in here?" Darlene asks.

"The Navarro cartel has been made aware that you intend to start producing heroin again. They have instructed us to warn you they're response is going to be quick and it's going to be brutal," Marty says.

As Darlene lets out a chuckle, Wendy adds, "We're just the messengers here."

Ozark Credit: Courtesy Of Netflix

Marty and Wendy also face their own threat from the leader of the cartel, Omar Navarro (Felix Solis).

"You two are celebrities. You will use your influence. I will walk away from my business. I will be free of the threat of arrest or assassination and to move freely between the United States," he says, later adding, "Do this and you are free of your obligation to me."

They learn that Omar is looking to cut a deal with the FBI from Special Agent Maya Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes).

"What would it take?" Marty asks her, to which she replies, "More than he's willing to give."

Later in the clip, Marty and Wendy's son Jonah seems to be getting involved in the family business — that is, money laundering — himself.

Ozark Season 4 Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

"Jesus, laundering at 14," Marty says to his wife, who responds, "Do not be proud of him right now."

Jonah's appears to be ominous, however, as Omar tells Marty, "Your greatest threat will always come from the inside, Marty. Never forget that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The fourth and final Season of Ozark will premiere in two parts consisting of seven episodes each. Bateman, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, previously teased the upcoming season, promising plenty of drama to come.

"A supersized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes," the Emmy winner, 52, said in a statement in June. "I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."