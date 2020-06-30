Showrunner Chris Mundy will reunite with Jason Bateman as the creative forces behind both parts of the new season

Ozark Returning for 4th and Final Season Expanded in 2 Parts: 'End with a Bang(s)'

Netflix is preparing to close the curtain on Ozark.

The streaming service announced on Tuesday that the critically acclaimed crime drama will return for a fourth and final season expanded in two parts.

Chris Mundy will return as showrunner, writer and executive producer and will reunite with star Jason Bateman as the creative forces behind both parts of the new season. Alongside Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan and Lisa Emery will also return.

"A supersized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes," said Bateman, 51, in a statement. "I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," Mundy said. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

Added Cindy Holland, Netflix's vice president of original content, "Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim. We're so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can't wait to see how the Byrdes' journey comes to a close."

The series is executive produced by Bateman, Mundy, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque. Linney will also be a co-executive producer for season 4.

First released in 2017, the series has garnered fourteen Emmy nominations with two wins. At the 2019 Emmy Awards, Bateman won outstanding directing for a drama series and Garner scored the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series statuette. Linney was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, and the show was up for outstanding drama series.

Bateman was also nominated at the 2018 and 2019 Golden Globe Awards for best performance by an actor in a drama TV series.