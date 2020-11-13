Netflix Reveals Cast and Characters for Ozark's Fourth and Final Season

The streaming service previously announced that the final season will be expanded into two parts

The upcoming season of Ozark will feature both new and familiar faces.

On Friday, Netflix announced additional cast members for the critically acclaimed crime drama's fourth and final season.

Alfonso Herrera (The Exorcist) joins the cast as Javi Elizonndro, a member of the Navarro family, and Adam Rothenberg (The Serpent) will play fallen cop Mel Sattem, both new series regulars. Season 3 recurring stars Felix Solis, who plays Omar Navarro, and Damian Young, who plays Jim Rettelsdorf, are being bumped up to series regulars.

While the new season will be the show's last, Netflix previously announced that it will be expanded into two parts.

"A supersized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes," executive producer and star Jason Bateman said in a statement at the time. "I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."

Along with Bateman and the new cast, the fourth season of Ozark will star Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan and Lisa Emery. Chris Mundy will return as showrunner.

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," Mundy said in June. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

The series has garnered several Emmy nominations with three wins, to date. At the 2019 Emmy Awards, Bateman won outstanding directing for a drama series and Garner took home the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series statuette. She took home the same award once again at this year's virtual Emmy Awards.