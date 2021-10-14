OWN Gets in the Holiday Spirit with 3 Original Christmas Movies and a Cooking Competition Series

Did you hear that? It's OWN's holiday lineup arriving with jingle bells on!

The Oprah Winfrey Network is expanding its "OWN for the Holidays" slate in its third year — and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that it includes three original Christmas movies, as well as a cooking competition series hosted by actress and comedian Kym Whitley.

The Big Holiday Food Fight will air on Tuesday nights beginning Nov. 16. And on Tuesday, Nov. 30, it becomes the lead-in to this season's original Christmas movies.

According to the network, "each original movie celebrates and honors the deeper meaning of the season: giving to others and putting friends and family first."

The movies will also air concurrently on discovery+.

Below, you'll find OWN's full holiday lineup — complete with sneak peeks and the network's descriptions of each movie.

The Big Holiday Food Fight, premieres Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (moves to 8 p.m. ET/PT the following week).

Hosted by Kym Whitley, this exciting holiday-themed cooking competition series celebrates the holidays with traditions, family recipes and a side order of fierce competition. In each episode, three home cooks will bust out their most beloved holiday family recipes and "jingle bell rock" the kitchen in a multi-stage cook-off that will leave only one home chef standing at the end of each episode — and the winner of a $5,000 stocking stuffed with cash. Appetizers, side dishes and desserts take center stage each week as the cooks are challenged to whip up their best family-favorite recipes to wow our accomplished judges, Gina Neely, Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson and James Wright Chanel. At the end of each round, the panel of judges will decide who stays for the next round and who gets booted out in the cold.

A Chestnut Family Christmas, starring Meagan Holder and Brad James, premieres Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

When a talented pastry chef currently working as a live-in cook accidentally commits to hosting her family for the holidays, she poses as the wealthy homeowner in order to impress them and to remove the "black sheep" burden she has been carrying her whole life. All seems to be going well, until everyone's secrets are exposed and relationships begin to unravel.

A Sisterly Christmas, starring Deborah Joy Winans and Kendrick Cross, premieres Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Two sisters, one who loves Christmas and everything that comes with it and the other who can be the scroogiest of Scrooges, receive an early Christmas gift: an inheritance that takes them on a once-in-a-lifetime luxury holiday vacation. Their Christmas proves to be more than they bargained for when they run into their childhood rival, now a Broadway star who digs in on these sisters, testing their resolve as women and their bonds of sisterhood.

A Christmas Stray, starring Andra Fuller and Rhyon Nicole Brown, premieres Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.