SNL Roasts The View as Owen Wilson Hosts Saturday Night Live for the First Time

Owen Wilson has made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut!

The Loki actor, 52, took the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday for SNL's season 47 premiere serving for the first time as host, though he has previously appeared on the sketch comedy show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A lot has changed since last season," Wilson explained in his monologue. "The vaccine came out everywhere except Florida, and the rest of the country went back to normal for about a week and a half."

He also opened up about his career as an actor: "To be honest, I probably have been guilty at times of coasting a little, taking my foot off the pedal. But I'll tell you what, when Daniel Day-Lewis retired and all of that pressure landed on my shoulders, everything changed. That's when I knew I had to do Cars 3."

In addition to Wilson's introduction and musical guest Kacey Musgraves' performances, one stand out sketch was all about the nuances of women's talk shows, such as The View and The Talk.

Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Heidi Gardner joined the host for a hilarious segment poking fun at Vice President Kamala Harris' episode of The View where Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were asked to leave partway through after receiving their COVID test results.

"It has to be on TV. For HIPAA reasons, we either can't tell anybody or have to tell everybody. No middle ground," Wilson's doctor character joked.

In another sketch, the actor further referenced his Cars character Lightning McQueen as he provided voiceover for a potential 4th installment in the movie franchise.

Weekend Update also paid tribute to late anchor Norm Macdonald, who died on Sept. 14 at age 61. He was a part of the cast for five seasons from 1993–1998 before his firing.

Wilson is the first of multiple first-time hosts slated to appear on SNL this season.

Kim Kardashian West will also host for the first time on Oct. 9 with musical guest Halsey. Rami Malek and Young Thug will appear on the Oct. 16 episode. Former SNL cast member and current Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis will host on Oct. 23 with Brandi Carlile appearing as the musical guest.

Three newcomers have joined the cast of SNL for its 47th season: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman. Longtime cast member Beck Bennett and featured player Lauren Holt announced their departures from the show in late September.