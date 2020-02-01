Owen Wilson Cast in Upcoming Loki Series on Disney+ Starring Tom Hiddleston

Owen Wilson is heading to the MCU!

The actor, 51, has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Loki series from Disney+ and Marvel Studios, Comicbook.com reported on Friday.

Details about what role Wilson will play have not yet been revealed.

Reps for Disney+ did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A rep for Marvel Studios had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

The series already stars Tom Hiddleston, who will reprise his role from the Thor and Avengers movies in the series. While details of the show remain under wraps, Variety reported that it will see Hiddleston’s mischievous character arriving at different moments throughout history to influence major events.

Sophia Di Martino was previously cast and will join Wilson and Hiddleston in an unknown role.

Image zoom Owen Wilson

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Is Getting Back Into Loki Shape for Disney+ Series: ‘Prep Is Going Really Well’

Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige said in a Bloomberg profile published in November 2019 that the Loki series will connect to the Doctor Strange sequel that is set to premiere in May 2021.

Earlier this week, Hiddleston, 38, shared a video on Instagram of himself getting into Loki shape as he practiced his superhero moves in a harness.

“Prep is going really well. #Loki,” Hiddleston captioned the clip, which showed him flying through the air before landing on a green cushion.

The post came about a month after the Night Manager star revealed on Instagram that “prep” on the series was officially underway.

“Team Loki. Prep has officially begun! See you in the New Year,” he wrote alongside a group shot.

Image zoom Tom Hiddleston as Loki Marvel Studios

RELATED: Anaconda Reunion! Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson Cuddle Up While Filming New Romantic Comedy

Wilson, meanwhile, has been busy working on other projects recently.

In October, he was spotted filming alongside Jennifer Lopez in Coney Island, New York for their upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me.

Wilson’s last appearance on the big screen was in 2017’s Father Figures and Wonder, and as the voice of Lightning McQueen in Cars 3. He also appeared in two episodes of Documentary Now! last year.

The Loki series is set to premiere in the spring of 2021.