Outlander Child Actor and Ballet Dancer Jack Burns Dies at 14

Child ballet star and actor Jack Burns, best known for his role on the Starz series Outlander, has died at age 14.

According to Metro UK, Burns was found dead at his home in Greenock, Inverclyde in Scotland on Dec. 1.

While the cause of death has not yet been revealed, police told the outlet that they are not treating his death as suspicious.

Elite Academy of Dance, the classical ballet school in Greenock that Burns attended, paid tribute to the young actor in a Facebook statement on Monday.

“Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012,” the statement read.

Burns’ funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at St Mary’s Church in Greenock. The statement also said that Burns’ parents, Karen and Robert, and his younger brother Rory are inviting all Elite members to attend the services.

“Karen, Robert and Rory would love if those from his Elite Family that knew and loved Jack as much as they all do wanted to attend,” the academy said. “They would also take much comfort if students wish to attend in Alba or Elite Hoodies and sit together on Thursday.”

According to IMDb, Burns also starred in the British drama series In Plain Sight in 2016. The same year, he appeared in the Netflix miniseries One of Us (originally titled Retribution).