'Outlander' 's Season 7 Return Set for Summer 2023 at Starz — See First Teaser Trailer

Droughtlander no more — the return of Outlander is officially upon us.

Starz gave fans of the acclaimed drama a special gift on Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday, announcing the show's seventh season return along with some related goodies.

The network released a teaser trailer as well as a cryptic poster. Both confirmed the new season is set to debut in the summer of 2023.

Season 7 will follow the events that transpired in the seventh novel of author Diana Gabaldon's Outlander book series, titled An Echo in the Bone. Per the teaser trailer, we can see the American Revolution is afoot, with an unknown individual shown yanking down the Declaration of Independence.

"I dream of the past," says Sam Heughan's character Jamie Fraser. "Why would I not dream of the future?"

Jason Bell/Starz

In addition to Heughan, stars Caitríona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna MacKenzie), Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), John Bell (Young Ian), David Berry (Lord John Grey), Caitlin O'Ryan (Lizzie Beardsley) and Paul Gorman (Josiah Beardsley/Keziah Beardsley) are also set to return. New additions for season 7 include Charles Vandervaart (William Ransom), Izzy Meikle-Small (Rachel Hunter) and Joey Phillips (Denzell Hunter).

Fans last saw Outlander — which premiered in 2014 — grace their screens when season 6 aired this past spring, though Starz officially renewed the series for a seventh season in March 2021. Filming on the upcoming installment began in April.

"The cast and crew are back at it," the series shared at the time from its official Twitter account. "#Outlander Season 7 is in production!"

starz

Two days before the season 7 teaser trailer and poster dropped, Heughan, 42, shared his excitement for the upcoming run.

"Lots to look forward to in the new year!" he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of his and costar Balfe's characters alongside a "Coming in 2023" note. "Happy Holidays all! @outlander_starz."

Outlander returns to Starz in the summer of 2023.