'Outlander' 's Season 7 Return Set for Summer 2023 at Starz — See First Teaser Trailer

Starz released a teaser trailer — and a cryptic new poster — in anticipation of Outlander's upcoming seventh season

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on December 23, 2022 03:44 PM

Droughtlander no more — the return of Outlander is officially upon us.

Starz gave fans of the acclaimed drama a special gift on Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday, announcing the show's seventh season return along with some related goodies.

The network released a teaser trailer as well as a cryptic poster. Both confirmed the new season is set to debut in the summer of 2023.

Season 7 will follow the events that transpired in the seventh novel of author Diana Gabaldon's Outlander book series, titled An Echo in the Bone. Per the teaser trailer, we can see the American Revolution is afoot, with an unknown individual shown yanking down the Declaration of Independence.

"I dream of the past," says Sam Heughan's character Jamie Fraser. "Why would I not dream of the future?"

Outlander
Jason Bell/Starz

In addition to Heughan, stars Caitríona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna MacKenzie), Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), John Bell (Young Ian), David Berry (Lord John Grey), Caitlin O'Ryan (Lizzie Beardsley) and Paul Gorman (Josiah Beardsley/Keziah Beardsley) are also set to return. New additions for season 7 include Charles Vandervaart (William Ransom), Izzy Meikle-Small (Rachel Hunter) and Joey Phillips (Denzell Hunter).

Fans last saw Outlander — which premiered in 2014 — grace their screens when season 6 aired this past spring, though Starz officially renewed the series for a seventh season in March 2021. Filming on the upcoming installment began in April.

"The cast and crew are back at it," the series shared at the time from its official Twitter account. "#Outlander Season 7 is in production!"

outlander season 7 teaser
starz

Two days before the season 7 teaser trailer and poster dropped, Heughan, 42, shared his excitement for the upcoming run.

"Lots to look forward to in the new year!" he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of his and costar Balfe's characters alongside a "Coming in 2023" note. "Happy Holidays all! @outlander_starz."

Outlander returns to Starz in the summer of 2023.

