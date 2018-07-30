Outlander Season 4 Teaser Brings Jamie and Claire to America

Sam Heughan had a sneaky surprise for Outlander fans who journeyed with him to a Monday night fan event for his latest film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, at the IFC Center in New York.

The actor helped reveal the first look at the season 4 teaser trailer for Starz’s hit time-traveling series, and it looks like Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall are in for some more romance and a whole lot of new adventures as the locale shifts to North Carolina.

Starz

The 13-episode new season of the show will be based upon Diana Gabaldon’s Drums of Autumn, which is also the fourth book in her eight-book Outlander series, and this time, the lovers will be trying to settle down in the New World … with a lot of unexpected surprises to come their way. From the British-Scottish tensions between citizens of the colonies to the Native Americans clinging onto their lands amidst all the settlements to Claire’s discovery of what looks to be evidence of more time-travelers afoot, the series’ momentum doesn’t seem to be slowing one bit.

Heughan previously told Parade Magazine that fans would be in for some major shifts, saying. “This season is very much about Jamie and Claire finally finding a home, settling down and having the life they’ve always dreamt of. Jamie’s always wanted to be a laird and have a family and a place of his own. For a while he does, but, of course, being Outlander, it doesn’t last long.

“We’re shooting as if we were in North Carolina at the beginning of America. It’s a world with Native Americans and different factors, such as the British, and the Scottish people, who are displaced by the British arriving there,” he added. Previous seasons have taken place in Scotland, France, and the Caribbean, so while this setting is a brave new world for the characters, they’re used to having to make adjustments by this point in the story.

Outlander Season 4 will premiere on Starz this November. The series has already been renewed through its sixth season by the pay cable network.