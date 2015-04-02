Which Sweaty Activity Occupies Outlander's Stars Off-Screen?

Ready for your own highland adventure? Click here to enter for your chance to win a trip to the premiere of Outlander season 2.

Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe aren’t quite as close in real life as they are on the show (cough, cough wedding night), but the actor has nothing but praise – and time – for his leading lady.

“We’re really lucky,” Heughan, 34, told PEOPLE at Wednesday night’s premiere in New York City. “We obviously just had a really long period of time off the show, but we caught up a couple of times in L.A. and went hiking together.”

Balfe’s sister even inspired him to run the Los Angeles Marathon (in 80º heat, no less).

“It’s really nice just to catch up with her,” he added of meeting up with his on-screen wife. “I’m glad she’s doing so well.”

And Balfe, 35, is equally thrilled to have Heughan in her life.

“We’re really good friends,” she told PEOPLE. “We’re both going through the same experience, so that’s great, we both really understand that. I hope I’m as good support as he is to me.”

Heughan took over PEOPLE’s Instagram on Wednesday ahead of the premiere, documenting his jam-packed day in Manhattan. Check out some of our favorite pics below:

• Reporting by JESSICA FECTEAU

