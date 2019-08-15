Outlander Star Caitriona Balfe Marries Music Producer Tony McGill in England, Sources Say

Caitriona Balfe is married!

On Saturday, the Outlander star said “I do” to music producer Anthony “Tony” McGill at St. Mary’s Church in Bruton, Somerset, in the United Kingdom, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

It was a close-knit family affair officiated by Rev. Louis Beasley-Suffolk, who performed a Roman Catholic service.

Reps for the actress did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment. But the public calendar for the church confirms a wedding for “A McGill” took place there last weekend.

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty

Balfe’s onscreen husband, Sam Heughan, shared a photo on Monday from what appears to be the wedding, where he opted for a gray suit, blue and black tie, and black shoes to celebrate the occasion.

Image zoom

“Remarkable weekend. ☂️💞🍾🎊 Wonderful tailoring @alfreddunhill,” Heughan, 39, wrote of the photo, which featured the actor dressed in his wedding attire while holding an umbrella and drink in each of his hands, with the beautiful green landscape behind him.

RELATED: Caitriona Balfe Is Engaged! Outlander Actress Shows Off Her Ring at 2018 Golden Globes

The Irish actress revealed exclusively to PEOPLE during the 2018 Golden Globes — where she was nominated for best performance by an actress for Outlander — that McGill had popped the question after two years of dating.

“It happened over the break. I’m very happy,” she told PEOPLE as she showed off her new sparkler at the awards show.

Image zoom Caitriona Balfe Venturelli/WireImage

RELATED: Caitriona Balfe Reveals Exactly Who Is Keeping Her from Falling in Love with Outlander Costar Sam Heughan

Though they have kept their relationship out of the public eye, Balfe and McGill were photographed together at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards. He also accompanied her at the 2016 ceremony for Jodie Foster’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

They were first seen together in 2015 when a friend shared an Instagram video of Balfe sitting on McGill’s lap.

Balfe has starred in the Starz romantic drama as the time-hopping Claire Fraser since season 1 premiered in 2014. Season 5 is expected to air in early 2020. For her role, she has won two People’s Choice Awards, two Saturn Awards, and received four Golden Globe Award nominations.