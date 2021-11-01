Before their split, the Outer Banks costars celebrated their one-year anniversary in April

Outer Banks Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Break Up After 1 Year Together: Sources

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are no longer together.

Stokes, 29, and Cline, 23, called it quits after more than a year of dating, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

"Madelyn and Chase are no longer together," the insider tells PEOPLE. "They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago."

Another source says, "They are definitely broken up."

The former pair met while filming the first season of their hit Netflix series, Outer Banks. They didn't make their relationship Instagram official until June 2020, when Stokes shared a photo of the pair having dinner on a beach with the caption: "Cats outta the bag."

Resharing Stokes' post, Cline added: "I've fallen and I can't get up."

Later that year, Cline opened up about being in love with Stokes. "It's really cool. Love is tight," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's cool to share this experience with your favorite people and also your favorite person. … I feel very happy."

Stokes spoke to PEOPLE in March about getting to work alongside Cline since they forged a romantic bond off-screen.

"It's been a lot of fun to drive together to work, come home and throw ideas off of each other about different scenes, collaborating, watching her get excited about her work and be her cheerleader," Stokes said.

"The beautiful thing for us is that our relationship was established as friends and coworkers prior to what we have now. The biggest difference now is I get to be even more proud of her as my partner when I watch her work," he continued. "Especially this year, not just her, but everybody in the show has increased their performances and worked super hard on everything that we're doing right now. I'm in the background, kind of like a stage mom, watching her absolutely crush it and going, 'That was awesome!' "

Stokes and Cline then celebrated their first anniversary the following month with sweet Instagram tributes.

"365 w/ u ❤️," Stokes captioned a photo of Cline walking down a street ahead of him.