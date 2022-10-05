'Outer Banks' Star Rudy Pankow's Girlfriend Slams 'Exhausting and Embarrassing' Cheating Rumors

"Y'all stupid as hell for thinking that's me," Elaine Siemek wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday

By
Published on October 5, 2022 12:45 PM
Rudy Pankow's girlfriend Elaine
Photo: Elaine Siemek/Instagram

Outer Banks star Rudy Pankow's girlfriend Elaine Siemek is speaking out about the cheating rumors against her.

Fans of Pankow, 24, began speculating on Monday that the 26-year-old photographer was being unfaithful, according to Us Weekly. In the posts, fans shared a picture of a couple kissing and claimed it was her and a mystery man. "On the 1st of last month Elaine was seen kissing another guy, who is obviously not Rudy. What do you think of that?" a fan wrote.

Following the wave of hateful messages, Siemek denied the claims and defended herself against the hate via Instagram Story on Tuesday.

"Y'all stupid as hell for thinking that's me and also on the '1st of last month' we were flying from Barbados to Italy so," she wrote against a black screen. "Please stop posting bulls--- narratives that you make up because you're bored."

She continued, "It's exhausting and embarrassing."

Rudy Pankow's girlfriend Elaine
Elaine Siemek/Instagram

Siemek continued, "I pick my nails from anxiety so my hand for sure doesn't look love that."

Siemek then posted a picture of her and Pankow flipping off the camera with a heart emoji.

This is not the first time the couple had to speak out against online trolls. Last year, Pankow defended his girlfriend on Instagram after she received negative comments online.

"I'm here to call out the disrespect and harassment someone who I love dearly is getting on a daily basis. It has gotten to the degree where lies are being spread and accusations are being said that go [sic] beyond the normal 'hate,'" he wrote alongside a photo of the pair.

"Not only is she not what she is being accused of being, she is the complete opposite and actively is so. Accusing someone you don't know of being abusive and manipulative is not ok, especially when you don't know the relationship personally," he continued.

Pankow added that while he may not post about his relationship regularly, he is still "very happy" with Siemek.

"I'm very happy in the relationship I'm in. I know I might not actively show it on social platforms just how happy we are together, but this is my personal decision to keep most of those moments for myself."

Rudy Pankow attends Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Steven Simione/WireImage

Directly addressing individuals who are "creating such displeasure and opinions" about Siemek, Pankow said that "it's time to stop."

"In this era of social engagement and enlightenment, I want to express the importance to spread positivity and needing to know when it is unfair to express your own distaste for something or someone, especially when you can do it behind an anonymous identity," he wrote. "I was always told the best version of yourself is your most humbled self … I make this statement as my most humbled self and would be so grateful if we all would move forward in positivity and respect."

Pankow's Outer Banks costar Charles Esten showed his support for the couple in the comments section. "We'll [sic] said, my friend," Esten, 55, wrote. "All the love and light you deserve to you both! ❤️❤️"

Pankow and Siemek started dating after she worked as an assistant on the set of Outer Banks.

In November, the actor posted a sweet birthday tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram that read, "You give me butterflies everyday [sic] ... literally. Happy Birthday PBM❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first two seasons fo Outer Banks can be streamed now on Netflix ahead of the season 3 premiere in 2023.

Related Articles
Rudy Pankow attends Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Rudy Pankow's Girlfriend? All About Elaine Siemek
Outer Banks’ Rudy Pankow Defends Girlfriend Elaine Siemek
'Outer Banks' ' Rudy Pankow Defends Girlfriend Elaine amid Ongoing 'Harassment': 'It's Time to Stop'
OUTER BANKS (L to R) MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON, RUDY PANKOW as JJ, JONATHAN DAVISS as POPE, CHASE STOKES as JOHN B and MADISON BAILEY as KIARA in episode 210 of OUTER BANKS
Everything to Know About 'Outer Banks' Season 3
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship: A Look Back
Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes
Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes' Relationship Timeline
chase stokes, Alexander "AJ" Jennings
Chase Stokes Says His 'Heart Is Shattered' After His 'Outer Banks' Stand-In Is Killed in Hit-and-Run
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Relationship Timeline
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Relationship Timeline
Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline Addresses Rumors That She's Leaving 'Outer Banks' After Season 3: 'I Love My Job'
Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee Break Up
'Teen Mom' 's Mackenzie McKee Announces Split from Husband Josh: 'It's Time for Me to Find My Happy'
John Hersey and Katie Thurston
Katie Thurston and John Hersey's Relationship Timeline
khloe kardashian and tristan thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline
Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California
Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya's Relationship Timeline
SUSIE EVANS, CLAYTON ECHARD
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' Relationship Timeline
Bachelorette Alum Chase McNary Is Engaged to Girlfriend Ellie White: 'It Was Always You'
'Bachelorette' Alum Chase McNary Is Engaged to Ellie White: 'It Was Always You'
Katie Thurston (L) and John Hersey (R) are seen on February 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Katie Thurston Explains Why 'Simple Yet Complicated' Split from John Hersey Was Needed for 'Closure'