'Outer Banks' Star Rudy Pankow's Girlfriend Slams 'Exhausting and Embarrassing' Cheating Rumors

Outer Banks star Rudy Pankow's girlfriend Elaine Siemek is speaking out about the cheating rumors against her.

Fans of Pankow, 24, began speculating on Monday that the 26-year-old photographer was being unfaithful, according to Us Weekly. In the posts, fans shared a picture of a couple kissing and claimed it was her and a mystery man. "On the 1st of last month Elaine was seen kissing another guy, who is obviously not Rudy. What do you think of that?" a fan wrote.

Following the wave of hateful messages, Siemek denied the claims and defended herself against the hate via Instagram Story on Tuesday.

"Y'all stupid as hell for thinking that's me and also on the '1st of last month' we were flying from Barbados to Italy so," she wrote against a black screen. "Please stop posting bulls--- narratives that you make up because you're bored."

She continued, "It's exhausting and embarrassing."

Elaine Siemek/Instagram

Siemek continued, "I pick my nails from anxiety so my hand for sure doesn't look love that."

Siemek then posted a picture of her and Pankow flipping off the camera with a heart emoji.

This is not the first time the couple had to speak out against online trolls. Last year, Pankow defended his girlfriend on Instagram after she received negative comments online.

"I'm here to call out the disrespect and harassment someone who I love dearly is getting on a daily basis. It has gotten to the degree where lies are being spread and accusations are being said that go [sic] beyond the normal 'hate,'" he wrote alongside a photo of the pair.

"Not only is she not what she is being accused of being, she is the complete opposite and actively is so. Accusing someone you don't know of being abusive and manipulative is not ok, especially when you don't know the relationship personally," he continued.

Pankow added that while he may not post about his relationship regularly, he is still "very happy" with Siemek.

"I'm very happy in the relationship I'm in. I know I might not actively show it on social platforms just how happy we are together, but this is my personal decision to keep most of those moments for myself."

Steven Simione/WireImage

Directly addressing individuals who are "creating such displeasure and opinions" about Siemek, Pankow said that "it's time to stop."

"In this era of social engagement and enlightenment, I want to express the importance to spread positivity and needing to know when it is unfair to express your own distaste for something or someone, especially when you can do it behind an anonymous identity," he wrote. "I was always told the best version of yourself is your most humbled self … I make this statement as my most humbled self and would be so grateful if we all would move forward in positivity and respect."

Pankow's Outer Banks costar Charles Esten showed his support for the couple in the comments section. "We'll [sic] said, my friend," Esten, 55, wrote. "All the love and light you deserve to you both! ❤️❤️"

Pankow and Siemek started dating after she worked as an assistant on the set of Outer Banks.

In November, the actor posted a sweet birthday tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram that read, "You give me butterflies everyday [sic] ... literally. Happy Birthday PBM❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first two seasons fo Outer Banks can be streamed now on Netflix ahead of the season 3 premiere in 2023.