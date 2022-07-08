Alexander "AJ" Jennings was killed in a hit-and-run near the filming location of Outer Banks season 3

Family of Outer Banks Stand-In Killed in Hit-and-Run Asks for Donations to the Red Cross

Late Outer Banks stand-in Alexander "AJ" Jennings' family is asking for charitable donations in his honor.

AJ was adopted from Russia as a child, and his mother LuJean Jennings said he had become passionate about giving back to Red Cross before his death — especially since Russia began to wage war on Ukraine. AJ found the invasion unsettling, she told TMZ, and AJ chose to support Ukraine in the conflict.

Since the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is an organization with special meanings to the Jennings family, LuJean is making her plea for Red Cross donations in order to fulfill her son's mission and to celebrate his memory.

AJ was killed in a hit-and-run in North Charleston, South Carolina, where Outer Banks has been filming its upcoming third season. He was 22.

Per a press release from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, AJ was struck by a car while walking on the road around 2:30 a.m. After the driver fled the scene, AJ was hit by a second vehicle that also left the area.

AJ was eventually taken to a nearby hospital but he died while there. No charges have been filed in the case and it remains under investigation.

chase stokes, Alexander "AJ" Jennings Chase Stokes (left) and Alexander "AJ" Jennings | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Instagram

AJ previously served as Chase Stokes' stand-in on Outer Banks. As news of AJ's death broke, Stokes mourned his former colleague's death.

"Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does," Stokes' Instagram statement began.

"My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting," he continued. "We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you'd come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art. Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless. I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least."