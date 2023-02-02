'Outer Banks' Season 3 Trailer Sees John B Reunited with His Father as the Pogues Search for a Lost City

The Pogues are back — and they're on the hunt for treasure once again.

The trailer for the third season of Outer Banks is here, and the gang might be reunited, but the island that seemed to be deserted — which they dubbed "Poguelandia" at the end of season two — isn't as barren as they think.

The Pogues once again find themselves "caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives," reads a synopsis from Netflix. But this time, they've got a new enemy on their trail — "ruthless" Caribbean Don Carlos Singh, played by Andy McQueen (Station Eleven), who tells Kiara (Madison Bailey) that the group stands in his way of the treasure.

"You and your friends hold the key to the ultimate conquest: El Dorado," he tells her, referring to the mythical lost city, believed to be full of wealth and treasure. "And that, my young friend, is my destiny."

As luck would have it, that treasure is the same one John B. (Chase Stokes) and his father have fantasized about. "For my father and me, the treasure was our way out," John B. says in the trailer. "How we evened the scales. How the Pogues win."

After the series began with his father's mysterious disappearance — which John B. ultimately traced back to Sarah Cameron's (Madelyn Cline) dad, Ward (Charles Esten), who attacked him and left him to drown — fans will finally see John B. reunited with his father, a fellow treasure-hunter, in an emotional scene.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

"This is the big one, kid," John B.'s father tells him as they set off in search of the lost city of El Dorado.

As he and his father, along with the rest of the Pogues, face what could be their greatest challenge yet in a race against the clock to find the "city of gold," as Pope (Jonathan Daviss) calls it, John B. seems to wonder whether all their running is really worth it.

"But at some point, you kind of have to wonder, was the treasure an escape? Or was it a trap?"

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

The second season ended with the Pogues on a deserted island they named "Poguelandia," but what about the rest of Sarah Cameron's murderous and conniving family?

Ever eager to please his father, Sarah's brother, Rafe (Drew Starkey), promised to avenge Ward as the season ended. In the new trailer, he seems as vengeful as ever.

"I'm gonna take what's mine, rightfully mine," he says.

However, it's unclear whether Ward is on Rafe's side this time, as Sarah approaches him, asking to cash in on his promise to "do anything" for her, and he agrees. Rafe also tells his dad he doesn't "need him anymore," before the two get into a physical altercation.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

According to the Netflix description, both "Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge" in the upcoming season.

"Either way, it's the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together."

Series creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke have teased that the show's third season ups the ante in big ways.

"The Pogues realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts," they said in a joint statement for TUDUM.com.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Aside from the new father-son storyline, which Pate said is a "huge theme" in the new season, there's also new romance on the horizon. Kiara and JJ (Rudy Pankow), who fans have been eager to see get together, seem poised to finally get their moment in season three. In the trailer, there's a brief glimpse of the two close enough to kiss.

Pate said that's all part of the master plan. "That was one thing we really loved about season 1 that's less of an element of season 2 that we really want to get back to," he told Entertainment Weekly. "That was the plan, kind of architecting the characters towards opening up some romances in season 3."

Season 3 of Outer Banks premieres Feb. 23 on Netflix.