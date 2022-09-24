Season 3 of 'Outer Banks' Asks 'How Far Will You Go to Get Your Treasure?'

You can't keep a Pogue down!

Netflix announced on Saturday that Outer Banks will premiere for its third season in 2023. News of the show's return was broken at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event alongside the first teaser for season 3.

"My Pops always said, 'Nothing good comes easy, nothing worthy is given," John B (Chase Stokes) says in voiceover during the spot. "Question is, what are you willing to do to win? How far will you go to get your treasure?"

Next year's episode promise plenty of cliff-diving, spearfishing, fist-fighting, dirt-biking and wide open seas — not to mention that aforementioned treasure quest, which has been driving the ragtag group of teens' for two seasons now.

Outer Banks premiered on Netflix in April 2020. Created by Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate and Josh Pate, the teen drama series follows a group of teenagers from the wrong side of the tracks on a hunt for lost gold in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The series also stars Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Jonathan Daviss and Drew Starkey.

Season 2 ended with the Pogues stranded on a deserted island without the treasure and presumed dead by their loved ones. The finale cliffhanger dropped a major plot twist, revealing that John B's father (Charles Halford) isn't dead after all.

Netflix renewed the show for a third season in December 2021, following the premiere of season 2 on July 30, 2021.

The streamer posted a clip of the cast sharing the news on Twitter, writing, "This just in from Poguelandia... Outer Banks will be back for a third season!"

In February, Netflix announced that the series had officially started production on season 3, posting a pic of the Pogues on Instagram.

"Wouldn't wanna be stranded with anyone else. OBX3 is now in production 🤙" the streaming service captioned the post.

Season 3 of Outer Banks hits Netflix in 2023.