'Outer Banks' Season 3 First Look Unveiled as Winter Premiere Date Set at Netflix

Outer Banks' creators and executive producers also teased how "stakes are ramping up" for season 3

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 11:45 AM
outer banks
Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

It's time to venture back down to the Outer Banks!

Netflix announced on Tuesday that the popular Netflix series is officially returning for its third season on Feb. 23. Along with the premiere date news, the streaming service unveiled several photos tied to the upcoming installment as well as promotional teaser art with the tagline, "Nothing to lose."

Outer Banks premiered on Netflix in April 2020. The series follows a group of teenagers from working-class backgrounds who stumble upon a treasure that's linked to the missing father of the group's leader.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Jonathan Daviss and Drew Starkey are a part of the cast. Carlacia Grant was upped to a series regular for season 3 after appearing in season 2, per Deadline.

The series was renewed for a third season in December 2021.

outer banks
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Per a description from Netflix, season 3 of Outer Banks kicks off with the Pogues washing up on a desert island after losing the gold and fleeing their hometown. Their new location "seems like an idyllic home," but "things quickly go south" for the show's central group.

"They find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives," a synopsis from Netflix reads.

"They're broke and far from home, they can't trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there's a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty," the description continues. "Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it's the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together."

outer banks
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Series creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke also teased that "the stakes are ramping up" in season 3.

"The Pogues realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts," the trio continued in a joint statement for TUDUM.com. "The cast have been fast friends in real life pretty much from the very beginning, and it's been so gratifying to see those connections deepen over the years we've worked on the show. They are truly Pogues for Life."

outer banks
Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 3 of Outer Banks premieres Feb. 23 on Netflix.

Related Articles
outer banks
Everything to Know About 'Outer Banks' Season 3
Outer Banks Season 3
Season 3 of 'Outer Banks' Asks 'How Far Will You Go to Get Your Treasure?'
Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline Addresses Rumors That She's Leaving 'Outer Banks' After Season 3: 'I Love My Job'
Rudy Pankow attends Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Rudy Pankow's Girlfriend? All About Elaine Siemek
chase stokes, Alexander "AJ" Jennings
Chase Stokes Says His 'Heart Is Shattered' After His 'Outer Banks' Stand-In Is Killed in Hit-and-Run
Outer Banks Season 3
'Outer Banks' Begins Production on Season 3: 'Time to Get in a Pogue State of Mind'
The Crown
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, Christopher Briney and Lola Tung
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes
Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes' Relationship Timeline
Outer Banks
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Are on the Run in Action-Packed 'Outer Banks' Season 2 Trailer
Outer Banks
'Outer Banks' Season 2 Lands Summer Premiere at Netflix — See the First Photos
OUTER BANKS (L to R) CHASE STOKES as JOHN B and MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON in episode 204 of OUTER BANKS
'Outer Banks' Renewed for Season 3 by Netflix: 'See You in Pougelandia'
OUTER BANKS
Back to the Marsh! Outer Banks Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix
Chase Stokes
'OBX' 's Chase Stokes on Season 2, Working with Girlfriend Madelyn Cline: 'It Gets A Lot Crazier'
Chase Stokes
Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Confirms He's Dating Costar Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes
'Outer Banks' Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary: 'Adore U'