'Outer Banks' Season 3 First Look Unveiled as Winter Premiere Date Set at Netflix

It's time to venture back down to the Outer Banks!

Netflix announced on Tuesday that the popular Netflix series is officially returning for its third season on Feb. 23. Along with the premiere date news, the streaming service unveiled several photos tied to the upcoming installment as well as promotional teaser art with the tagline, "Nothing to lose."

Outer Banks premiered on Netflix in April 2020. The series follows a group of teenagers from working-class backgrounds who stumble upon a treasure that's linked to the missing father of the group's leader.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Jonathan Daviss and Drew Starkey are a part of the cast. Carlacia Grant was upped to a series regular for season 3 after appearing in season 2, per Deadline.

The series was renewed for a third season in December 2021.

Per a description from Netflix, season 3 of Outer Banks kicks off with the Pogues washing up on a desert island after losing the gold and fleeing their hometown. Their new location "seems like an idyllic home," but "things quickly go south" for the show's central group.

"They find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives," a synopsis from Netflix reads.

"They're broke and far from home, they can't trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there's a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty," the description continues. "Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it's the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together."

Series creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke also teased that "the stakes are ramping up" in season 3.

"The Pogues realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts," the trio continued in a joint statement for TUDUM.com. "The cast have been fast friends in real life pretty much from the very beginning, and it's been so gratifying to see those connections deepen over the years we've worked on the show. They are truly Pogues for Life."

Season 3 of Outer Banks premieres Feb. 23 on Netflix.