Published on September 26, 2022 04:27 PM
OUTER BANKS (L to R) MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON, RUDY PANKOW as JJ, JONATHAN DAVISS as POPE, CHASE STOKES as JOHN B and MADISON BAILEY as KIARA in episode 210 of OUTER BANKS
Photo: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Get ready to return to Poguelandia!

Netflix's Outer Banks is coming back for season 3 soon.

After the success of season 2, which was released on July 30, 2021, Netflix renewed the show for a third season in December 2021.

In February, Netflix announced that the series had officially started production on season 3, posting a pic of the Pogues on Instagram.

Now fans are finally getting a first look at what lies in store for the Pogues. During Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Sept. 24, the cast shared the action-packed first teaser for the upcoming season.

While the new season doesn't premiere until next year, we already have an idea of what to expect.

Read ahead for everything to know about Outer Banks season 3 (warning: spoilers for season 2 ahead).

Which cast members are returning for Outer Banks season 3?

OUTER BANKS (L to R) RUDY PANKOW as JJ, MADISON BAILEY as KIARA, CARLACIA GRANT as CLEO, JONATHAN DAVISS as POPE, CHASE STOKES as JOHN B and MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON in episode 210 of OUTER BANKS
JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

As shown in the season 3 teaser, most of the original cast members are returning, including Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Jonathan Daviss and Drew Starkey. Carlacia Grant, who appeared as a new character named Cleo in season 2, has also been upped to a series regular, per Deadline.

Who is joining the cast of Outer Banks season 3?

OUTER BANKS (L to R) CHARLES ESTEN as WARD CAMERON and DREW STARKEY as RAFE in episode 202 of OUTER BANKS
JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX ©

In June, Deadline announced three new stars for the upcoming season. Per the outlet, Andy McQueen (Station Eleven) is playing Carlos Singh, "a Caribbean Don who is intelligent, refined, and ruthless, and is out on a treasure hunt of his own," Fiona Palomo (Control Z) is playing Sofia, a Pogue who "secretly yearns to be a part of the country club crowd. Likable and scrappy, she starts to form a close connection with Rafe (Starkey)," and Lou Ferrigno Jr (Stargirl) is playing Ryan, "Singh's top security officer and enforcer."

What will Outer Banks season 3 be about?

OUTER BANKS (L to R) MADISON BAILEY as KIARA and RUDY PANKOW as JJ in episode 209 of OUTER BANKS
JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Following the wild season 2 finale (in which the Pogues end up on a deserted island), the upcoming season will follow their new adventures as they continue to hunt for treasure. There will also be a lot more drama, especially after the revelation that John B's dad is alive.

"John B's relationship with his dad is a huge theme," showrunner Josh Pate previously told Entertainment Weekly about season 3. "And having his dad back around and eventually they're going to meet back up and John B has to reconcile his idealized version of his dead dad with the reality of his alive dad, it gives us a lot of thematic father-son stuff to work with."

Pate teased that there could be some new romances developing as well, particularly with Kiara and JJ. "That was one thing we really loved about season 1 that's less of an element of season 2 that we really want to get back to," Pate said. "That was the plan, kind of architecting the characters towards opening up some romances in season 3."

Is there a trailer for Outer Banks season 3?

The first teaser trailer for season 3 was released during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Sept. 24.

When will Outer Banks season 3 be released?

OUTER BANKS (L to R) MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON, CHASE STOKES as JOHN B, MADISON BAILEY as KIARA, JONATHAN DAVISS as POPE and RUDY PANKOW as JJ in episode 208 of OUTER BANKS
JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Though Netflix hasn't announced an official release date, they did confirm during their Tudum event that season 3 will drop in 2023.

Will there be an Outer Banks season 4?

OUTER BANKS (L to R) MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON and CHASE STOKES as JOHN B in episode 201 of OUTER BANKS
JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Netflix hasn't renewed the series yet, but showrunner Jonas Pate has expressed his desire for the show to run for at least four seasons. "Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons," he told EW. "We've sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I'm just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories."

