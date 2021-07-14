Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Are on the Run in Action-Packed Outer Banks Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 of Outer Banks is on the way!

On Wednesday, the trailer for the Netflix hit was released and there's plenty of action to go around. Season 2 of Outer Banks follows John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) in the Bahamas after their near-death experience from season 1.

"My old man used to tell me, it's best to never say you've hit rock bottom. 'Trust me,' he said, 'You can always go lower,'" a voiceover says at the beginning of the trailer, hinting at the wild ride to come.

The clip then shows John and Sarah as teen fugitives on an action-packed adventure as they continue their hunt for $400 million in gold, including appearances from old friends and new enemies.

With everything from car chases and explosions to treasure maps and romance, the upcoming season looks promising.

The show first premiered in April 2020 and in May, Netflix announced that season 2 of Outer Banks would premiere this summer. The streaming giant also unveiled the first photos from the new season.

"Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before. We've turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one — more mystery, more romance and higher stakes," co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a statement. "It's a full-throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride."

Speaking to PEOPLE in March, Stokes teased how the mystery would continue in the show's sophomore run. "The glory of last year was that nobody knew what was going to happen, nobody knew what was coming," he said at the time. "But I think people are really going to enjoy season 2 … it has a very, very beautiful message."

Along with Stokes and Cline, Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (J.J.), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron) and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) are all set to return.