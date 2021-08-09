Outer Banks' Rudy Pankow Defends Girlfriend Elaine amid Ongoing 'Harassment': 'It's Time to Stop'

The Outer Banks star defended Siemek on Instagram after his girlfriend received an onslaught of negative comments online

Rudy Pankow is standing up for his girlfriend, Elaine Siemek.

The Outer Banks star, 22, defended Siemek on Instagram after she received an onslaught of negative comments online.

"I'm here to call out the disrespect and harassment someone who I love dearly is getting on a daily basis. It has gotten to the degree where lies are being spread and accusations are being said that go [sic] beyond the normal 'hate,'" he wrote alongside a photo of the pair.

"Not only is she not what she is being accused of being, she is the complete opposite and actively is so. Accusing someone you don't know of being abusive and manipulative is not ok, especially when you don't know the relationship personally," he continued.

Pankow added that while he may not post about his relationship regularly, he is still "very happy" with Siemek.

"I'm very happy in the relationship I'm in. I know I might not actively show it on social platforms just how happy we are together, but this is my personal decision to keep most of those moments for myself."

Directly addressing individuals who are "creating such displeasure and opinions" about Siemek, Pankow said that "it's time to stop."

"In this era of social engagement and enlightenment, I want to express the importance to spread positivity and needing to know when it is unfair to express your own distaste for something or someone, especially when you can do it behind an anonymous identity," he wrote. "I was always told the best version of yourself is your most humbled self … I make this statement as my most humbled self and would be so grateful if we all would move forward in positivity and respect."

Pankow's Outer Banks costar Charles Esten showed his support for the couple in the comments section. "We'll [sic] said, my friend," Esten, 55, wrote. "All the love and light you deserve to you both! ❤️❤️."

Pankow and Siemek started dating after she worked as an assistant on the set of Outer Banks.

In November, the actor posted a sweet birthday tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram, reading: "You give me butterflies everyday [sic] ... literally. Happy Birthday PBM❤️."