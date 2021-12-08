A premiere date for season 3 has not yet been announced

Outer Banks Renewed for Season 3 by Netflix: 'See You in Pougelandia'

OUTER BANKS (L to R) CHASE STOKES as JOHN B and MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON in episode 204 of OUTER BANKS

Get ready, Pogues.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that Outer Banks will be back for a third season.

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow and more. The cast helped celebrate the renewal in a video compiled from their own homes.

"All the way from Poguelandia, I've got incoming news," says Stokes. "Season 3 baby! We're coming back, season 3."

"Back like we never left," adds Bailey.

Daviss and Pankow are even seen celebrating the news by jumping into a pool together.

"See you in Poguelandia, baby!" says Carlicia Grant, who plays Cleo.

Set in the Outer Banks islands off the coast of North Carolina, the show follows a group of four friends who stumble upon a treasure map — and with it, a bunch of alarming small-town secrets.

The show became an instant hit when season 1 premiered in April 2020 and kept its momentum going throughout season 2, which hit the streaming service in July 2021.

The show was nominated for four awards at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night, including The Bingeworthy Show of 2021 (which it lost to another viral hit — Squid Game.) Stokes took home the award for The Drama TV Star of 2021, for his role as John B in the drama series.

Stokes and Cline, who met on set of Outer Banks and dated throughout the filming of season 2, split after a year in October. But just last month, they were seen spending time together over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Though they appeared to be in good spirits as they danced at a bar and took photos with fans, a source told PEOPLE the two are not rekindling their romance.

"They are just friends," said the source.