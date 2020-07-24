Chase Stokes and his costars celebrated the news in an Instagram video on Friday

Back to the Marsh! Outer Banks Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

X marks the spot for more Outer Banks!

On Friday, Netflix announced that its hit new teen treasure-hunting drama will be back for a second season.

Outer Banks, which premiered in April on the streaming service, stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow and more. The cast helped celebrate the renewal in a video compiled while they self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.

"🚨 this is not a drill 🚨 Outer Banks is coming back for Season 2 🌊 WOOGITY WOOGITY," Netflix captioned an Instagram post alongside the cast video.

Set in the Outer Banks islands off the coast of North Carolina, the show follows a group of four friends who stumble upon a treasure map — and with it, a bunch of alarming small-town secrets.

"It felt like we were cheating the system," Stokes, 27, recently told PEOPLE. "Like a bunch of friends making a TV show. It was the most mind-boggling, insanely euphoric experience I’ve ever had in my life."

Season 2 may just now be a go, but showrunner Jonas Pates has mapped out how the series could continue into fourth and fifth installments.

The debut season of Outer Banks ended on quite a cliffhanger, with — spoiler alert! — John B (Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Cline) alive after evading the cops, on their way to the Bahamas to finish their treasure hunt. Meanwhile, everyone back home presumes they were dead. Pates promised even more suspense in seasons to come.

"There will definitely be some new mysteries and some new ideas," he said. "It all comes off the same spine of the same story, but it branches out in ways that hopefully the audience won't see coming."