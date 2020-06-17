Outer Banks Star Madison Bailey Reveals She's Pansexual — and Introduces Her Girlfriend!

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline aren't the only Outer Banks stars happily in love.

Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara on Netflix's sudsy teen drama, recently opened up about her love life in a series of TikTok videos, revealing that she's pansexual and has a new girlfriend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video posted earlier last month, she explained that she's attracted to people regardless of their gender, and instead focusing on what's "on the inside."

"Nobody knows that pansexual means," she writes in the clip, set to music. "Girls. Boys. Trans boys. Trans girls. Nonbinary babies. It's what's on the inside boo."

Bailey also has a pride flag in the bio of her Instagram account.

And earlier this month, Bailey introduced her new girlfriend, University of North Carolina at Charlotte basketball player Mariah Linney, to her social media followers.

In the TikTok clip, Bailey mouths along to a voiceover that repeats, "I'm not falling, I'm not falling, I'm not following," before ending with: "Okay, I'm falling."

Bailey is then seen bringing Linney into the frame, giving her a big hug while smiling at the camera.

The actress has also appeared in several videos on Linney's page, including one where she declares that she is "lucky as hell" to have met the college athlete.

While it's unclear how the two connected, Bailey is also from North Carolina.

On Sunday, Bailey's Outer Banks costars Stokes and Cline confirmed their romance on social media. The actor, 27, shared photos from the couple's beach date on Instagram, along with the caption: "cats outta the bag."