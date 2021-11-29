Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Are 'Just Friends' amid Rumors of Reconciliation

There's no bad blood between exes Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline.

The Outer Banks stars were spotted spending time together over the Thanksgiving holiday, nearly one month after their split — but a source tells PEOPLE the two are not rekindling their romance.

"They are just friends," says the source.

Cline, 23, and Stokes, 29, took a photo with a fan at the Hideaway in Atlanta on Saturday.

"Just ran into my favorite OBX couple … John B and Sarah (Maddie and Chase)," Instagram user Leonard Cole captioned a photo with the two actors. "Thanks for makin my night! So cool!"

Cole credited I Know What You Did Last Summer actress Brianne Tju with taking the photo and later shared his own photo with the star in his Instagram account.

Later that day, Cline and Stokes were also seen dancing together in a recent TikTok video posted by a fan account. In the clip, the costars — who were wearing the same clothes from the fan photos — smiled for the camera while holding matching drinks in their hands.

The outing comes one month after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Cline and Stokes had called it quits after more than a year of dating.

"Madelyn and Chase are no longer together," the insider told PEOPLE. "They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago."

The former couple met while filming the first season of their hit Netflix series, Outer Banks. They didn't make their relationship Instagram official until June 2020, when Stokes shared a photo of the pair having dinner on a beach with the caption: "Cats outta the bag."

Resharing Stokes' post, Cline added: "I've fallen and I can't get up."

In April, the two celebrated their one-year anniversary with sweet Instagram tributes.

"365 w/ u ❤️," Stokes captioned a photo of Cline walking down a street ahead of him.