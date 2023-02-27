Madelyn Cline Believes She and Chase Stokes' 'Outer Banks' Characters Were Meant to Be 'Since Day 1'

Madelyn Cline recalled feeling "scared" when she learned of some of the choices her character, Sarah Cameron, makes in season 3 of the Netflix hit

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 03:16 PM
outer banks
Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Warning: This post contains spoilers about season 3 of Outer Banks.

For Madelyn Cline, Outer Banks' Sarah and John B (played by Cline's real-life ex Chase Stokes) will always be "endgame."

The two have been meant to be "since day one," Cline told Entertainment Tonight.

That doesn't mean there won't be some setbacks along the way — notably, Sarah unexpectedly spending the night with her ex-boyfriend Topper (Austin North) in the latest batch of episodes, which dropped on Netflix last week.

"Fairy-tale relationships are wonderful and everybody dreams of it, but they're also still real relationships in real life that deal with real problems," Cline, 25, explained. "It's all about how you get through it."

OUTER BANKS (L to R) CHASE STOKES as JOHN B and MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON in episode 204 of OUTER BANKS
JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

And though the actress has full confidence in her character's connection with John B, Sarah's choices still startled her when she first read the new scripts.

"I was so scared about this storyline because I felt that inherently wasn't in Sarah's nature," Cline said. "I wanted to make it feel like ultimately she was so lost and so confused. John B has been Sarah's home, and she gets kicked out of that home, figuratively, so where does she go?"

Stokes, 30, had a bit more sympathy, acknowledging that John B had his own part in the argument that led Sarah to step away. "Cheating is never warranted, but John B does her dirty too," he told ET.

As for Topper, North said it's time for his character to "move on," adding, "I don't think any of it is healthy."

Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Working with Ex Chase Stokes
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Cline also spoke with InStyle about how she was impacted by the escalating emotional stakes of season 3.

"I remember reading the script and choking a little bit," she said, "because in the past season [Sarah's] gone through a really crazy physical adventure, and then this year has kind of been a big emotional ride."

She continued, "Obviously, she's got daddy issues, relationship issues and family issues, so [I] just try to make them as real and relatable as possible and approach it with as much empathy as I possibly could."

Cline added that "there's a lot going on with Sarah" — and, though Outer Banks has a little bit more treasure hunt-style action, she's been able to make sense of her character's journey by incorporating her own lived experience.

"Ultimately — even though these kids are on a really crazy large-scale adventure — all of the emotions we're going through, whether it be complications in relationships, friendships, family — that's all human," she said. "Yeah there is some pull from my life and past experiences where I can relate an emotion."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seasons 1–3 of Outer Banks are streaming now on Netflix.

Related Articles
Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Working with Ex Chase Stokes
'Outer Banks' ' Madelyn Cline on Her 'Safe Space' Working with Ex Chase Stokes amid Sarah and John B 'Drama'
OUTER BANKS (L to R) MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON, RUDY PANKOW as JJ, JONATHAN DAVISS as POPE, CHASE STOKES as JOHN B and MADISON BAILEY as KIARA in episode 210 of OUTER BANKS
The Cast of 'Outer Banks' : Everything to Know
Chase Stokes
'Outer Banks' Season 4: Everything to Know
Charles Esten attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Outer Banks" Season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on February 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Outer Banks' ' Charles Esten Says He Feels Like an 'Uncle' or 'Really Old Big Brother' to Young Costars
Madelyn Cline Dermalogica Serum TOUT
Madelyn Cline's Makeup Artist Prepped Her Skin for the 'Outer Banks' Season 3 Premiere with This Hydrating Serum
Madelyn Cline arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Outer Banks" Season 3; Jackson Guthy of North of Nine attend Tumblr FUCK YEAH Party
Who Is Madelyn Cline's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Jackson Guthy
Madelyn Cline Says She’s ‘Happily Taken’ Following Chase Stokes Split: ‘Never Been Happier’
Madelyn Cline Says She's 'Happily Taken' Following Chase Stokes Split: 'Never Been Happier'
outer banks
'Outer Banks' Star Madison Bailey Teases Kiara and JJ's Relationship in Season 3: 'They're Kindred Spirits'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline attend Netflix's "I Am Not Okay With This" Photocall at The London West Hollywood on February 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Detail How They Handled Filming 'Outer Banks' After Split
Chase Stokes
Chase Stokes Recalls How He Majorly 'Effed Up' His 'Stranger Things' Audition: 'I Forgot All the Lines'
Outer Banks
Drew Starkey Says 'Outer Banks' Season 3 Pushes Characters to New Limits: 'They're Challenged a Lot'
Chase Stokes
Chase Stokes Talks New Season of 'Outer Banks' and 'Having a Good Time' with Singer Kelsea Ballerini
Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes attend the premiere of Netflix's "I Am Not Okay With This" at The London West Hollywood on February 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California
Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes' Relationship Timeline
Outer Banks
'Outer Banks' Season 3 Trailer Sees John B Reunited with His Father as the Pogues Search for a Lost City
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Teases Fans as She Gets Cozy in Bed with Chase Stokes — Watch!
Chase Stokes Posts IG Story Kissing Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Kisses Chase Stokes on the Cheek in Adorable Photo