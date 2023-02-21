Drew Starkey Says 'Outer Banks' Season 3 Pushes Characters to New Limits: 'They're Challenged a Lot'

"He's constantly at a push-and-pull with what he's going through internally," Starkey exclusively tells PEOPLE about his Outer Banks character Rafe

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 21, 2023 02:18 PM
Outer Banks
Photo: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Rafe Cameron continues to find himself at odds with the Pogues in Outer Banks season 3.

While the Kook brother of Sarah Cameron has made some very questionable choices over the past few seasons, actor Drew Starkey doesn't entirely see his character as the villain of the show.

"What me and showrunners [Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke] wanted to establish early on was not making some bad guy just for the sake of making a bad guy," Starkey, 29, tells PEOPLE.

"He's constantly at a push-and-pull with what he's going through internally and even though he makes some pretty insanely stupid decisions, he struggles with those."

He adds, "There's just a little hint of maybe he's still a good person, but ultimately he gives into his internal thoughts too much."

Outer Banks
Courtesy of Netflix

In many ways, Rafe really reaches his breaking point in the upcoming third season as he battles with his father Ward Cameron over how to handle the hidden treasure they acquired at the end of season 2.

In one heated moment from the trailer, Rafe tells Ward, "Dad, I don't need you anymore," before shoving him into a wall.

As Starkey prepares for those intense scenes, he says he listens to a lot of soundtracks and heavy metal to get into character. "I'm sure if someone took one of my earbuds out on set and put it in their ear, they'd be like, 'Jesus. Man, are you OK?' But it helps me get amped up."

Outer Banks
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

With the new season, Starkey notes that one of the main themes is getting characters out of their comfort zones, including an unlikely team-up between Kiara (Madison Bailey) and Rafe shown in the trailer.

"What we've done this season, which is really interesting, is we've taken these characters that we're familiar with and plucked them out of their natural friend groups and placed them into situations where they're really uncomfortable and they have to test themselves," he says. "They're challenged a lot."

Though Rafe is known for his impulsive decision-making, we've also seen him grapple with his inner turmoil, which continues in season 3. While Starkey doesn't think fans should necessarily empathize with Rafe in those moments, he doesn't think he's irredeemable either.

"I think anybody's redeemable," he notes. "Most 'bad people' start off as good people and then end up making bad decisions. The more you make, the larger the monster in the room becomes."

"I've said it before, I don't really want people to have empathy for him so much as I want them to understand the process in which he makes these decisions," he adds. "It's up to the audience whether they want to empathize with that or not, sometimes I don't even."

Outer Banks
Charley Gallay/Getty

Since its premiere in 2020, the show has been a whirlwind success, something Starkey admits he could have never predicted.

"All we knew the first season was we were all together making this show and it was really, really fun to do. So whatever came of it was just a bonus," he says. "Seeing how people respond to the show and these characters has been such a rare thing. The more opportunity we get to do it, the better. I love working with this group of people. I would do it for 10 seasons if they gave us that option."

Calling the cast some of his "best friends," Starkey adds that going through the show together has bonded the cast in a unique way.

"We have each other to keep each other grounded, very humbled," he says. "We knock each other down a few pegs when need be. If we were going through this alone it would be a lot tougher."

Following his darker roles on Outer Banks and Hulu's Hellraiser the past year, Starkey jokes that he's looking forward to taking on lighter roles in the future, including his upcoming romantic comedy The Other Zoey starring Josephine Langford.

"My mom was very excited to hear that I wasn't shooting or killing people in this one. She's very pumped for that movie," he jokes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Outer Banks season 3 premieres on Netflix Feb. 23.

Related Articles
OUTER BANKS (L to R) MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON, RUDY PANKOW as JJ, JONATHAN DAVISS as POPE, CHASE STOKES as JOHN B and MADISON BAILEY as KIARA in episode 210 of OUTER BANKS
The Cast of 'Outer Banks' : Everything to Know
In the link below you will find images of JD and Carlacia that they self shot for the campaign: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Eyws-2oGl9nnsDLGs5EeiE88ln64-jBb?us= p=3Dsharing Additional imagery of them and the collection can be found here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1NbkFmakIjM48ykxgKXBIcoiQmVVECpgN Please let us know if you need anything else at all - and when you think this story might run!
Jonathan Daviss on AE x 'Outer Banks' Collection and How His Personal Style Is 'More Kook-y' Than His Character
Outer Banks
'Outer Banks' Season 3 Trailer Sees John B Reunited with His Father as the Pogues Search for a Lost City
Charles Esten attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Outer Banks" Season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on February 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Outer Banks' ' Charles Esten Says He Feels Like an 'Uncle' or 'Really Old Big Brother' to Young Costars
Chase Stokes
Chase Stokes Talks New Season of 'Outer Banks' and 'Having a Good Time' with Singer Kelsea Ballerini
outer banks
Everything to Know About 'Outer Banks' Season 3
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline attend Netflix's "I Am Not Okay With This" Photocall at The London West Hollywood on February 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Detail How They Handled Filming 'Outer Banks' After Split
outer banks
'Outer Banks' Season 3 First Look Unveiled as Winter Premiere Date Set at Netflix
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6QqZluWoi/ mrsalexalemieux Verified It’s giving young and in love ❤️‍🔥 9w
'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa and Brennon on Finding a Newlywed 'Normal' — and Crying at Their Wedding 'Every Time'
Cristo Fernandez arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Ted Lasso' Star Cristo Fernández Teases Season 3: 'All the Characters Will Have Different Resolutions'
Rudy Pankow attends Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Rudy Pankow's Girlfriend? All About Elaine Siemek
Zendaya, HBO Euphoria Season 2 - Episode 8
'Euphoria' Season 3: Everything to Know
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 309 of Emily in Paris.
'Emily in Paris' Cast and Creator Break Down Shocking Season 3 Cliffhanger — and Tease What's Next!
Darcey & Stacey: Stacey Says She 'Had Enough' of Her Sister Darcey 'Bad Attitude' During Move to Miami
'90 Day' 's Stacey Silva Says She 'Had Enough' of Her Sister Darcey's 'Bad Attitude' During Move to Miami
Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt James
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Relationship Timeline
Lauren Speed, Cameron Hamilton
Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton's Relationship Timeline