Outer Banks ' Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Took the 'Time to Fall for Each Other' After Filming

Chase Stokes is revealing new details about how his relationship with costar Madelyn Cline took a romantic turn.

One month after the Outer Banks stars confirmed they're dating in real life, Stokes opened up about what it was like to take things to the next level with Cline.

In a recent interview with Today, the actor, 27, shared that he and Cline, 22, — who play popular couple John B and Sarah Cameron on the Netflix series — were "really good friends" while filming the teen treasure hunt drama.

"It was cool to work with somebody you're really good friends with," he explained.

Stokes went on to reveal that it wasn't until after the couple finished filming the series that they began to see each other as more than costars. "To take the time to fall for each other after the show had wrapped was really cool," he said.

Stokes added that becoming a couple after filming made seeing the show's success all the more special. "I was talking to my mom about it... it was cute and fun and it's super cool to be a part of something with your partner and watch the success of it altogether," he said.

Last month, Stokes made his relationship with Cline Instagram official when he shared photos from the couple's beach date, along with the caption: "cats outta the bag."

Cline wrote in the comments section of her boyfriend's post, saying: "Topper punching the air rn," a reference to Cline's on-screen ex, and "I've fallen and I cant get up."

Meanwhile, their costar Jonathan Daviss hilariously said, "Well it’s about time."

In April, Stokes told PEOPLE he was self-quarantining with Cline and costars Drew Starkey and Rudy Pankow.