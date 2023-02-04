Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Detail How They Handled Filming 'Outer Banks' After Split

Exes Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes are nothing but professional when it comes to working together.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Friday, the Outer Banks stars opened up about filming the show's upcoming third season after their split in November 2021.

"Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first," Stokes, 30, told EW.

"And that no matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we're always going to honor the work. That stayed 100 percent truthful this season."

Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cline added that the two have "always shown up for each other when it comes to work and this show."

"We had a working relationship before we had a personal relationship, and our job from day one has always been to leave the show better than we found it," Cline, 25, explained. "I'm really, really happy and I'm very proud of the work this season, and I'm incredibly grateful for my co-stars and their professionalism and just how talented each and every one of them are."

Stokes also commended Cline for her turn in Rian Johnson's whodunnit murder mystery, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, which she filmed before beginning work on season 3 of Outer Banks.

"She's an incredible person, a rockstar of an actress, and she's having an incredible moment," Stokes said. "Regardless of now not being together in a personal relationship, I'm still always going to be one of her biggest fans, and I'm super, super proud of all of her accomplishments inside the show and outside the show."

JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Outer Banks co-creators Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke spoke to their leads' professionalism as well.

"Honestly, and this isn't just me: they're pros," Pate told EW. "They handled themselves unbelievably on set, and you would never know that they had an off-camera relationship. They were great. It's a credit to Chase and to Maddie, they just put their heads down and did the work, so good for them."

"Yeah, I was just thinking that the other day, they were so good," added Burke. "They were never once a problem. Whatever their off-screen stuff was, they didn't bring it to set, as far as I could tell."

In the hit Netflix series, Cline and Stokes play love interests Sarah Cameron and John B. Routledge, respectively.

The two dated for over a year before announcing their breakup in November 2021, a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

In January, Stokes confirmed his romance with country singer Kelsea Ballerini, while Cline was last speculated to be dating DJ Zack Bia a month after she and Stokes split.