Outer Banks Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary: 'Adore U'

The stars met while shooting season 1 of the Netflix treasure hunt drama

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are celebrating a relationship milestone.

The couple, who met while filming season 1 of the hit Netflix series Outer Banks, marked their one-year anniversary over the weekend with sweet Instagram posts.

"365 w/ u ❤️," Stokes, 28, captioned a photo of Cline walking down a street ahead of him.

Cline, 23, posted a similar photo, writing, "Thanks for helping me keep track of my belongings for a whole year (: adore u."

The stars — who play on-screen lovers on the show — announced their real-life romance last June before filming season 2.

Stokes previously told PEOPLE that working together while dating made the experience that much more special.

"It's been a lot of fun to drive together to work, come home and throw ideas off of each other about different scenes, collaborating, watching her get excited about her work and be her cheerleader," Stokes said.

"The beautiful thing for us is that our relationship was established as friends and coworkers prior to what we have now. The biggest difference now is I get to be even more proud of her as my partner when I watch her work," he added. "I'm in the background, kind of like a stage mom, watching her absolutely crush it and going, 'That was awesome!'"

And fans hopefully won't have to wait long to see how their spark translates on screen — Cline also announced that Outer Banks season 2 wrapped over the weekend.

"Happy OBX2 wrap. All my love ❤️ I'm not crying," she captioned a slideshow of photos.

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger that saw John B (Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Cline) alive after evading police and miraculously outsmarting a hurricane. Presumed dead by everyone back home, they sailed off to the Bahamas to search for gold.

Season 2 will explore what life is like for the rest of the Pogues — JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Kiara (Madison Bailey) — without their daring, Hawaiian shirt-clad leader. And Bailey, 22, previously told PEOPLE viewers can expect plenty of grief, love triangles and soul searching on the marsh.

"We don't know that they're alive and heading to the Bahamas," she said. "We're figuring out what life is like with just us three, it's a unique dynamic."

"We go through a lot of emotions this season," she added. "You'll see a lot of diversity and range in our acting."